Save $90: Apple Watch Series 8 Drops to a New All-time Low Price

If you plan to upgrade your older Apple Watch or Android smartwatch , now is the right time. Amazon has dropped the Apple Watch Series 8 (review) to a new all-time low regular price of $309. This is $20 cheaper compared to the regularly discounted listing at $329 and just shy of the flash sale price back in July.

You get to save 22 percent or $90 from this Apple Watch Series 8 deal in a 41 mm case size and with GPS connectivity. Likewise, you also get to choose from the three colorways, namely the graphite gray, light gold, and red.

Apple Watch Series 8 is the ultimate refinement

With the Apple Watch Series 9 expected to be a minor improvement, the current offer makes the 8th gen smartwatch worth it if you want to take advantage of this massive saving. The Watch Series 8 is an ultimate refinement from its predecessor when it comes to features and design, for good reason.

For starters, it has the same premium aluminum build but introduces new essential features. The brand-new temperature sensor on Watch Series 8 allows for enhanced sleep tracking by adding extra metrics such as body temperature. Plus, this enables the watch to accurately predict the menstrual period and ovulation for women. You can read here how this has become a vital health tool for women.

The Apple Watch 8 continues to work seamlessly with other Apple devices. / © nextpit

Debuting with watchOS 9 and continuing to be updated on watchOS 10 is the Low Power mode. This helps extend the battery life of the Apple Watch Series 8 by squeezing the remaining juice out of it. In our review, you can have a full day of use, which is modestly acceptable coming from the previous model.

Apart from these additions, the tested and proven health and fitness tracking features on the Watch Series are further optimized, including the 24/7 heart rate with irregular rhythm notifications. Likewise, there is now a more advanced accelerometer sensor that makes the all-new Crash Detection feature possible alongside the smarter sports detection.

Do you intend to buy the Watch Series 8 at this reduced cost? Perhaps you can tell us if you want to see more smartwatch deals? Tell us in the comments.