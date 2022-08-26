Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these apps without paying a cent

Once again this week, apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones are available to download for free for a limited time only. We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store regularly offer discounts and promotions where you can obtain paid content for free for a limited time only. We collate these freebies and list them for you, But unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not try the apps out on purpose. Hence, be a little bit careful before you fall into a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? If so, download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

Wave 3D Live Wallpaper ( $1.99 ) : Wave 3D is a live wallpaper that brings things alive in the glorious world of 3D. You can also use this as an Android TV screensaver with a trio of quality settings to choose from for minimal battery consumption. If you do not know when to begin, there are 21 ready-made presets to work with.

: Wave 3D is a live wallpaper that brings things alive in the glorious world of 3D. You can also use this as an Android TV screensaver with a trio of quality settings to choose from for minimal battery consumption. If you do not know when to begin, there are 21 ready-made presets to work with. SkanApp ( $19 .99 ): Always wanted to scan documents while you are on the move? If that is the case, then SkanApp is right up your alley! Place your smartphone in the Skanstick (which is sold separately on Amazon), and you can now have a hands-free experience that lets you hold and scan stapled documents, folded receipts, books, and magazines. Heck, you can even add voice remarks without having to interact with the phone. With a scan speed of more than 250 pages in 10 minutes, it is time you declutter your office!

): Always wanted to scan documents while you are on the move? If that is the case, then SkanApp is right up your alley! Place your smartphone in the Skanstick (which is sold separately on Amazon), and you can now have a hands-free experience that lets you hold and scan stapled documents, folded receipts, books, and magazines. Heck, you can even add voice remarks without having to interact with the phone. With a scan speed of more than 250 pages in 10 minutes, it is time you declutter your office! Smart Loan Calculator Pro ( $8.49 ): Taking a loan is not as straightforward as you think it is, so why not make sure you have the Smart Loan Calculator Pro on hand to help you with the calculations? This app supports principal equal repayment, principle equal repayment, and maturity repayment figures, and there is also a meticulous Payback Schedule for easier budgeting.

These games are free in the Google Play Store

A-2481 ( $0.9 9 ): Check out this horror game that aims to make you piss your pants. In this game, you are a journalist of a small provincial newspaper who discovered fragments of information about a secret military bunker of the USSR times codenamed A-2184, where such experiments were carried out in strict secrecy. Looking for answers, you have to explore dark and gloomy corridors of the bunker. Find out what dark secrets this game holds!

): Check out this horror game that aims to make you piss your pants. In this game, you are a journalist of a small provincial newspaper who discovered fragments of information about a secret military bunker of the USSR times codenamed A-2184, where such experiments were carried out in strict secrecy. Looking for answers, you have to explore dark and gloomy corridors of the bunker. Find out what dark secrets this game holds! Sniper Master ( $1.99 ): In this shooting game, you are given a task to eliminate the targets and be the top 3D sniper who has made a name for yourself. Select your sniper and take aim, and be the top dog! Select the best gun possible in order to eliminate your opponents in the fastest time possible.

): In this shooting game, you are given a task to eliminate the targets and be the top 3D sniper who has made a name for yourself. Select your sniper and take aim, and be the top dog! Select the best gun possible in order to eliminate your opponents in the fastest time possible. Live or Die ( $0.99 ) : This is a zombie survival game that plays on a post-apocalyptic scenario, where you will have to learn to deal with new enemies, items, RPG, and action elements. Survive and explore the open world, build and upgrade your home, construct a motorcycle, an all-terrain vehicle, and a raft to survive. You can also perform raids on other survivors in order to establish yourself as the top dog in the area.

) This is a zombie survival game that plays on a post-apocalyptic scenario, where you will have to learn to deal with new enemies, items, RPG, and action elements. Survive and explore the open world, build and upgrade your home, construct a motorcycle, an all-terrain vehicle, and a raft to survive. You can also perform raids on other survivors in order to establish yourself as the top dog in the area. Dungeon Corp. ( $1 .99 ): This ia an auto-farming game which is also one of the more interesting idle games out there when it comes to farming items. You farm items in order to grow more powerful, and your hero is able to power up through the use of different items and options. Level up across various stats and proficiency systems to your heart's content.

): This ia an auto-farming game which is also one of the more interesting idle games out there when it comes to farming items. You farm items in order to grow more powerful, and your hero is able to power up through the use of different items and options. Level up across various stats and proficiency systems to your heart's content. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ( $3.99 ): This is an epic title that plunges you right into the darkness, letting you experience this great pocket-sized fantasy RPG on your mobile. Whip out that shadow blade and select a customizable dark knight to go on a side scroller adventure anywhere, anytime. Freely experiment with multiple gameplay styles, wicked rare armor sets, and robust skill trees to create the most powerful shadow knight possible.

): This is an epic title that plunges you right into the darkness, letting you experience this great pocket-sized fantasy RPG on your mobile. Whip out that shadow blade and select a customizable dark knight to go on a side scroller adventure anywhere, anytime. Freely experiment with multiple gameplay styles, wicked rare armor sets, and robust skill trees to create the most powerful shadow knight possible. Infinite Launch ( $0.99 ): Launch rockets and colonize planets in order to expand the human empire. Tasks include deploying satellites to harvest stars and unlock new skins. There are risks involved in space exploration, including dangerous asteroids and black holes.

): Launch rockets and colonize planets in order to expand the human empire. Tasks include deploying satellites to harvest stars and unlock new skins. There are risks involved in space exploration, including dangerous asteroids and black holes. Stickman Legends ( $0.99 ): Stickman Legends: Shadow War is an excellent offline game from the highly sought after Stickman fighting game series, where it brings together a classic mix of Role-playing game (RPG) and Player vs Player (PvP) elements. Since it is offline, you need not concern yourself about having a working connection at all times.

): Stickman Legends: Shadow War is an excellent offline game from the highly sought after Stickman fighting game series, where it brings together a classic mix of Role-playing game (RPG) and Player vs Player (PvP) elements. Since it is offline, you need not concern yourself about having a working connection at all times. Grow Heroes VIP ( $0 .99 ): Using a phone with one hand is one thing, but to play games with just one hand? One might think that you need a smartphone that is small enough in the first place, but Grow Heroes VIP has been developed in such a way where it can be played using just one hand! The retro style graphics are appealing, as the combat system involves clearing dungeons of monsters using your collection of specially curated heroes.

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

Finale To Do ( $4.99 ): Want to remain on the ball at all times when it comes to work? Finale To Do is the perfect app for you then, being a powerful task manager, planner, and reminder. This flexible tool helps you organize work, life, studies, hobbies, grocery lists, or anything you throw at it. Key features include the ability to set multiple reminders, organize tasks with automatic Smart Lists, smart date recognition, and informative home screen widgets.

): Want to remain on the ball at all times when it comes to work? Finale To Do is the perfect app for you then, being a powerful task manager, planner, and reminder. This flexible tool helps you organize work, life, studies, hobbies, grocery lists, or anything you throw at it. Key features include the ability to set multiple reminders, organize tasks with automatic Smart Lists, smart date recognition, and informative home screen widgets. TrackIt ( $4.99 ): TrackIt helps you find your lost iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, Apple Pencil, headphones, speakers, earbuds, and other Bluetooth devices in minutes. It uses the Bluetooth signal from your device to help you locate your device with great accuracy.

): TrackIt helps you find your lost iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, Apple Pencil, headphones, speakers, earbuds, and other Bluetooth devices in minutes. It uses the Bluetooth signal from your device to help you locate your device with great accuracy. Budget Bytes ( $2.99 ): The new Budget Bytes App from cookbook author and winner of Saveur's Best How-To Food Blog in 2016, Beth Moncel, offers delicious recipes designed for small budgets that is complete with step-by-step photography and voice guidance.

These games are free for iOS

Politaire ( $0.99 ): Politaire is a minimalistic, a new modern Solitaire experience that lets you win hands with 5 active cards in your hand. Select carefully which cards you want to discard. There are 2 game modes (Single Deck & Double Deck) to choose from with Game Center Leaderboards, achievements, and cloud saves to fall back on.

): Politaire is a minimalistic, a new modern Solitaire experience that lets you win hands with 5 active cards in your hand. Select carefully which cards you want to discard. There are 2 game modes (Single Deck & Double Deck) to choose from with Game Center Leaderboards, achievements, and cloud saves to fall back on. Invading Horde ( $0.99 ): Here is a fast-paced tower defense game where you have been selected by the king to defend the realm from what else, but an invading horde. Complete levels to earn Stars to upgrade your Weapons, obstacles, and magic. You know the drill.

): Here is a fast-paced tower defense game where you have been selected by the king to defend the realm from what else, but an invading horde. Complete levels to earn Stars to upgrade your Weapons, obstacles, and magic. You know the drill. Vive le Roi 3 ( $4.99 ): This is a puzzle and anticipation game that is based on mini puzzles which need to be solved by selecting the right ladder on each floor to arrive at the king in time and save him from his executioner. You will find the concept of labyrinths being very prominent here, and there is myriad obstacles such as doors, monsters, moving guards, and tunnels that attempt to thwart you.

Don't worry if there was nothing that stood out in particular for you today (and hey, I'm sure there was something that piqued your interest!). If you find an app that is no longer available for free, do leave us a comment. Thank you!