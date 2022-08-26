Update Your Resume With In-Demand Cloud Skills

Call it the perfect storm, but the fourth industrial revolution mixed with the digital leapfrogging brought about by Covid-19 has caused more than one industry to change beyond recognition.

The IT space and associated sectors is certainly one that has seen positive outcomes, mostly caused by the increased need for cloud computing across all businesses. That has resulted in new advancements and job opportunities appearing all the time.

This means that talk is rife about careers in the cloud and why they’re a safe bet for those looking to future-proof their careers. While other tech sectors are facing a downturn and looking at cost-cutting measures such as mass layoffs, cloud computing is likely to remain untouched. This is because businesses are in the middle of a generational shift – moving from old data centers to cloud services – which means cloud skills are likely to remain in demand.

What can you do to take advantage of this buoyant cloud space? Start by identifying areas within cloud computing where your skills are easily transferable, and then acknowledge gaps where you may need some training or development to get yourself up to speed.

So, what do you need to know?

Technologies and platforms

Are you up to speed on at least one public cloud system from the big three – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), or Microsoft Azure? If you have experience with kubernetes or other containerization software, hugely important for developers looking to build and run applications in the cloud, that’s great. Don’t forget about automation: Do you know your way around Puppet or Chef? Understanding the cloud basics and then specializing in a specific area is one way to ensure you remain in demand.

Integration and multi-cloud environments

Do you know how to integrate different cloud systems or how to integrate a cloud system with a legacy system? Cloud architects and their ability to master cloud integration while identifying how best to meet a company’s requirements through different cloud solutions is a skillset constantly in demand. And it is one that is likely to remain in hot demand.

Trainings and certifications

Your primary IT qualification may not be in cloud systems, but to progress in the sector, up-to-date training and certifications are constantly required. A good place to start is with the course offerings from the big three: AWS Certification, Azure Certification, and Google Cloud Certified. From there you can look at areas to focus on.

Organizational Strategies

If Agile, Lean or Scrum don't mean anything to you, then you need to brush up on these organizational approaches. Technological advances come fast and often, and so old approaches for team and project collaboration simply don’t work. Legacy IT standards and roles are slowly being phased out. Those who want to survive and thrive in the sector also need to embrace the theory of DevOps, a combination of cultural philosophies, practices, and tools that increases an organization's ability to deliver applications and services at speed.

Interested and ready for a career in the cloud? We’ve found three exciting roles below.

Solution Architect, Infosys

The Role: The Solution Architect will provide the leadership required to bring together business, application, infrastructure and data requirements into a single view of solution-based options and recommendations.

The Responsibilities: ​​Working remotely, you will be responsible for the end-to-end vision and ownership of the required solutions, delivering architecture definition documents consistent and in-line with company needs.

The Requirements: You will have at least seven years’ of experience in IT and strong experience in architectural principles in the areas of cloud-native/hybrid-multi cloud architectures.

Apply for the Solution Architect role or browse other opportunities currently available at Infosys.

Senior Cloud Engineer, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond

The Role: The Senior Cloud Engineer will support the Federal Reserve System's transformation from on-premise data centers to cloud solutions and the development of secure cloud capabilities.

The Responsibilities: Working remotely, you will be responsible for developing conceptual and detailed IT engineering designs which you will then build out through code.

The Requirements: You will have over five years’ experience or certification in AWS or other cloud technologies, as well as five-plus years’ experience or certification in AWS CloudFormation or Terraform IaC coding.

Apply for the Senior Cloud Engineer role or explore more roles currently available at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Personalization, Spotify

The Role: The Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Personalization, will join the personalization team, which makes deciding what to play next easier and more enjoyable for every listener. From Daily Mix to Discover Weekly, it is behind some of Spotify’s most-loved features.

The Responsibilities: You’ll improve the quality of Spotify’s personalized listening recommendations in playlists, and you’ll develop novel models, algorithms and systems for multi-objective multi-stakeholder recommendations in music playlists.

The Requirements: You’ll be comfortable writing SQL queries, doing exploratory analysis, and developing good hypotheses for product improvements. You can analyze and improve model performance to improve known metrics and you will have supplied code and models to large-scale, production recommender systems.

Apply for the Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Personalization role or check out other cloud-based roles at Spotify.

For more fantastic career opportunities in the cloud, check out the NextPit Job Board