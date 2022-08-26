Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature an unexciting design update

Samsung may follow Apple's subtle approach in designing its upcoming Galaxy S23 series, particularly for the Ultra model. Following the widespread 200MP rumors, a fresh report has emerged suggesting that the Galaxy S23 Ultra may settle with the current but proven design formula of the company.

TL;DR

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's design could be unchanged from its predecessor.

The device is also alleged to have slightly flatter sides.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 early next year.

There are two allegations regarding the upcoming Ultra variant that have been shared by the ever-reliable leaker IceUniverse on Twitter. First is that he is confirming the Galaxy S23 Ultra's rear panel will be unchanged from the flat and symmetrical design of Galaxy S22 Ultra. It means we could be getting the same camera module arrangements on top of the curved glass at the back and front. However, it's unmentioned how the unnamed 200MP sensor will be positioned if ever Samsung intends to equip its flagship with such a massive camera.

The source also adds that Samsung's rounded sides could be slightly tweaked with flatter slopes. This iteration is more evident when viewing on top or bottom as well as when holding the device. The difference was depicted in a graphical presentation though thickness and overall dimensions could arrive differently on the actual unit.

Galaxy S23 could sport a slightly flatter sides with less slopes / © Twitter/u/IceUniverse

In addition to the design specifics, there are already a few major details of the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have been uncovered. Aside from the humongous 200MP sensor for the Ultra, the entire Galaxy S23 lineup is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, further eliminating the Exynos chipset option.

What do you think of Samsung's fine iteration for its Galaxy devices? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment section.