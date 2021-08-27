Free apps for iOS & Android: Get these Pro versions for free!

This weekend, NextPit has once again put together a package with Android and iOS apps for you. As usual, these are actually paid downloads that are only free for a short time.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two editions - on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication time and the moment you view this article, some of the apps may have already reverted to paid status. Google Play Store app promotions are pretty easy to predict, but it's more complicated with those on the Apple App Store, since Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount will remain valid.

Here's a tip: If you find an interesting app but can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.

Free Apps and Mobile Games for Android

Free Apps in the Google Play Store

Free games for Android

True Skate ( $1.99 ) Kicks things off with a skateboarding game sure to please fans of Tony Hawk's legendary sports game series!

) Kicks things off with a skateboarding game sure to please fans of Tony Hawk's legendary sports game series! College Days - Summer Break ( $0.99 ): You shouldn't expect too much action in so-called graphic novels. The focus is on the plot and College Days, who would have guessed, revolves around a group of teenagers in college.

): You shouldn't expect too much action in so-called graphic novels. The focus is on the plot and College Days, who would have guessed, revolves around a group of teenagers in college. Peppa Pig: Peppa Travels ( $2.99 ): A mobile game for kids where your kids have to complete tasks with the popular cartoon piggy Peppa Pig.

): A mobile game for kids where your kids have to complete tasks with the popular cartoon piggy Peppa Pig. Coloring Book+ ( $7.49 ): A coloring game for adults reviewed by the experts at the Google Play Store. The rating is 4 stars out of nearly 360 votes.

): A coloring game for adults reviewed by the experts at the Google Play Store. The rating is 4 stars out of nearly 360 votes. Dead Bunker 2 HD ( $0.99 ): An old acquaintance in our free apps! The HD version of Dead Bunker 2 is currently available for free.

): An old acquaintance in our free apps! The HD version of Dead Bunker 2 is currently available for free. Construction Machines SIM ( $0.99 ): Here's a clone of the popular simulation games for Android. However, the rating of 3.7 stars with 52 votes is not too promising.

Free iOS Apps & Games

Free apps for iOS

Free games for iOS

Psycholonials ( $9.99 ): An island off the coast of New England, supernatural forces, two influencers and a daring social media project. The story is very contemporary, and the developers are working on a chapter release basis. When you buy the app, you have access to all chapters without additional charges. And guess what: the game is free.

): An island off the coast of New England, supernatural forces, two influencers and a daring social media project. The story is very contemporary, and the developers are working on a chapter release basis. When you buy the app, you have access to all chapters without additional charges. And guess what: the game is free. Z Room ( $0.99 ):Another shooting game set in an apocalyptic zombie universe. The 3D game offers three modes: AR, Stand and Survival. The graphics look quite original at first glance and, in addition to the iPhone, the game is also available for the Apple Watch!

):Another shooting game set in an apocalyptic zombie universe. The 3D game offers three modes: AR, Stand and Survival. The graphics look quite original at first glance and, in addition to the iPhone, the game is also available for the Apple Watch! Card Thief ( $2.99 ): A great tactical puzzle game that I loved on Android, where it also was picked as one of our top mobile games of 2021.

): A great tactical puzzle game that I loved on Android, where it also was picked as one of our top mobile games of 2021. Tales of the Neon Sea ( $4.99 ): An investigative game that is played in a cyberpunk universe with a very nice pixel art look. I'll check it out on my iPad tonight.

): An investigative game that is played in a cyberpunk universe with a very nice pixel art look. I'll check it out on my iPad tonight. Tusker's Number Adventure ( $2.99 ): According to the developer, this game is NOT meant for kids! So if you are over 18 years old, you can download it on your smartphone. This wacky mobile game simulates breakdowns and crashes.

So, what did you think of this first edition of free Pro apps of the week? Did you find more interesting apps or discounted games on Google Play Store and Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments below.