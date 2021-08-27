Free apps for iOS & Android: Get these Pro versions for free!
This weekend, NextPit has once again put together a package with Android and iOS apps for you. As usual, these are actually paid downloads that are only free for a short time.
This list is updated weekly, with at least two editions - on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication time and the moment you view this article, some of the apps may have already reverted to paid status. Google Play Store app promotions are pretty easy to predict, but it's more complicated with those on the Apple App Store, since Apple doesn't specify just how long the discount will remain valid.
Here's a tip: If you find an interesting app but can't really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. That way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. This is a good way not to miss out on a short-lived promo.
Free Apps and Mobile Games for Android
Free Apps in the Google Play Store
- Sketch Me! Pro (
$1.49): Get a photo app that lets you turn your own pictures into crayon and pencil drawings with Sketch Me!
- BlackCam Pro (
$1.49): Valid through Sunday only - BlackCam Pro comes from the same developer as Sketch Me! and is a comprehensive camera for black-and-white photography.
- Resize Me! Pro (
$1.49): The third photo app from developer XNView is suitable for resizing or cropping images.
- Gif Me! Pro (
$1.49): And XnView's GIF maker is also currently free in the Pro version. All in all, you're getting a veritable arsenal of photo apps for free this weekend.
- SUI File Explorer PRO (
$1.99): A four-star rated file explorer. It lets you search files on your hard drive or conveniently install APKs, for example.
- Multiscreen Calculator with Voice Input Pro (
$3.99): You're obviously getting a fantastic calculator here. From the screenshots, I wouldn't have guessed that the app was rated 4.5 stars by nearly 4,000 users.
- CP Meeting Notes (
$2.99): A cross between a notes app and a voice recorder. Only rated by 35 voices so far, but you might find it quite interesting!
- One Swipe Notes (
$0.99): Another note app that lets you swipe away completed tasks. In my opinion a good feeling when you have finished a task!
- My UI 9 - Icon Pack (
$0.99): An icon pack that lets you add a little MIUI feel to your phone. Either something for Xiaomi fans or if you liked pulling the custom ROM onto your phone back in the day like I did!
- Nougat Square - Icon Pack (
$0.99): Another icon pack that puts Android Nougat's icon design into boxes.
Free games for Android
- True Skate (
$1.99) Kicks things off with a skateboarding game sure to please fans of Tony Hawk's legendary sports game series!
- College Days - Summer Break (
$0.99): You shouldn't expect too much action in so-called graphic novels. The focus is on the plot and College Days, who would have guessed, revolves around a group of teenagers in college.
- Peppa Pig: Peppa Travels (
$2.99): A mobile game for kids where your kids have to complete tasks with the popular cartoon piggy Peppa Pig.
- Coloring Book+ (
$7.49): A coloring game for adults reviewed by the experts at the Google Play Store. The rating is 4 stars out of nearly 360 votes.
- Dead Bunker 2 HD (
$0.99): An old acquaintance in our free apps! The HD version of Dead Bunker 2 is currently available for free.
- Construction Machines SIM (
$0.99): Here's a clone of the popular simulation games for Android. However, the rating of 3.7 stars with 52 votes is not too promising.
Free iOS Apps & Games
Free apps for iOS
- Soundbox - Custom Soundboard (
$0.99): Here you download a soundboard where you can store your own audio files.
- Instant Sketch Pro (
$0.99): The current number 19 of the most popular "photo and video" applications in the AppStore. Here you can turn photos into drawings.
- PropFun Pro (
$0.99): This photo app lets you add fun masks to your own photos or edit them in more creative ways.
- Scanner Lens (
$9.99): The goal of Scanner Lens is to create sharp JPG/PDF/TXT images with just one touch! By downloading this app, you'll get unlimited daily scanning, unlimited e-signatures saving, HD quality, markup function, auto-capture and more. The app has 4.8 stars out of 93 reviews.
- HDR Portrait (
$2.99): How about putting more art into your portraits? This app uses artificial intelligence and neural networks to detect faces in photos and separate them from the background. The detected faces are processed with HDR effects. If your iPhone has dual cameras and TrueDepth sensors, this app will have good results.
- Morning Alarm Clock with Music (
$4.99): Want to wake up every morning with your favorite music playing on Spotify? With the vast library of one of the world's largest music streaming services, your mornings can become more enjoyable. No internet connection required here (DND mode allowed).
- Seterra Geography (
$1.99): We already recommended this app above for Android. This geography trainer is also free for iOS right now!
- LocalCast for Chromecast (
$7.99): Streams media for example from your iOS device, Google Drive, NAS to Chromecast, AppleTV or even your smart TV.
- Music Player ▸ MP3 Player (
$2.99): Very slickly designed music player with offline feature. Smooth 5-star rating with 231 reviewers after all.
- MealBoard - Meal Planner (
$3.99): With this menu planner you can plan your meals by importing recipes from other sites. You can also use it to manage your shopping lists and share menus.
- Wallpapers of Top TikTokers (
$9.99): Download wallpapers of your favorite TikTokers. Yes, it's a troll but at 10 for this app, I could not help but include it.
- SNMP & SSH Terminal (
$4.99): This week's starter for iOS is the #1 development tool! So go ahead and download it!
- Lilium Income (
$1.99): A finance app that shines with Siri support!
Free games for iOS
- Psycholonials (
$9.99): An island off the coast of New England, supernatural forces, two influencers and a daring social media project. The story is very contemporary, and the developers are working on a chapter release basis. When you buy the app, you have access to all chapters without additional charges. And guess what: the game is free.
- Z Room (
$0.99):Another shooting game set in an apocalyptic zombie universe. The 3D game offers three modes: AR, Stand and Survival. The graphics look quite original at first glance and, in addition to the iPhone, the game is also available for the Apple Watch!
- Card Thief (
$2.99): A great tactical puzzle game that I loved on Android, where it also was picked as one of our top mobile games of 2021.
- Tales of the Neon Sea (
$4.99): An investigative game that is played in a cyberpunk universe with a very nice pixel art look. I'll check it out on my iPad tonight.
- Tusker's Number Adventure (
$2.99): According to the developer, this game is NOT meant for kids! So if you are over 18 years old, you can download it on your smartphone. This wacky mobile game simulates breakdowns and crashes.
So, what did you think of this first edition of free Pro apps of the week? Did you find more interesting apps or discounted games on Google Play Store and Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments below.
