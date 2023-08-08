Get your free Android and iOS Apps today!

Have you ever gotten lost scrolling through your phone endlessly without achieving anything? This includes news and social media, but the same also applies to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Filled with thousands of apps, it is all too easy to get lost going through them without figuring out what to install. We know of its pitfalls, in addition to the thrill of finding something free that is also useful. This is why over here at nextpit, we have looked through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to discover free apps that normally have a price tag attached.

Firstly, you should bear in mind that the iOS and Android apps listed here are available for free for a limited time only. This means we have no control or idea of when this offer will end. In other words, carpe diem! Download and install whatever app that captured your attention as soon as possible before it becomes paid again.

We also ensured that these free apps in our list carry a rating of 3.5 stars or higher. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we do not perform in-depth reviews of the apps listed.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you stumbled upon an interesting app that is listed here but don't need it just yet, we would recommend you install it before deleting it. By doing so, you will save the app in your library and install it later without having to pay for it, even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Dynamic Island Pro Notch ( $1.99 ) : If your Android phone has a punch-hole or teardrop notch on the front screen, this widget simulates a Dynamic Island-style interface for notifications.

: If your Android phone has a punch-hole or teardrop notch on the front screen, this widget simulates a Dynamic Island-style interface for notifications. Matrix TV Live Wallpaper ( $4.99) : Were you blown away when you first saw The Matrix and the way the source code cascaded down like a waterfall? Relive those moments all over again with this wallpaper app.

Were you blown away when you first saw The Matrix and the way the source code cascaded down like a waterfall? Relive those moments all over again with this wallpaper app. Cartogram Live Map Wallpaper ( $1.99) : Do you want a dynamic wallpaper that updates itself constantly? Be careful though, this is going to drain your battery faster.

Android Games

Bulbs: A Game of Lights ( $0.99 ) : This is a classic variation of the Simon game, arriving in digital format for you to test your reflexes.

: This is a classic variation of the Simon game, arriving in digital format for you to test your reflexes. Live or Die Survival Pro ( $0.99 ) : You are all alone and the world is infested with zombies. Craft and hack your way through the apocalypse to remain alive.

: You are all alone and the world is infested with zombies. Craft and hack your way through the apocalypse to remain alive. Zombie Age 3 Premium: Survival ( $0.99 ) : Unique heroes, savage zombies, and ever more powerful weapons, it is up to you to make the most of what you have and hack your way through the undead.

: Unique heroes, savage zombies, and ever more powerful weapons, it is up to you to make the most of what you have and hack your way through the undead. Mental Hospital: Eastern Bloc ( $1.49 ): If you are afraid of being scared silly, skip this game. You wake up in a mental hospital and need to escape as soon as possible, with dark corridors trying to keep you lost.

If you are afraid of being scared silly, skip this game. You wake up in a mental hospital and need to escape as soon as possible, with dark corridors trying to keep you lost. Survive: The Lost Lands ( $1.99 ): After crashing on a mysterious island, you attempt to survive against all odds. Play out this adventure game in FPS glory while keeping your wits about you.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Blend Photos ( $2.99 ): Want to create some really cool images by merging two photos together? This app lets you get the job done on your iPhone.

Want to create some really cool images by merging two photos together? This app lets you get the job done on your iPhone. Private Web Browsing ( $1.99 ): Some might prefer to surf using Incognito mode, but there are other ways to surf anonymously, including using this browser.

Some might prefer to surf using Incognito mode, but there are other ways to surf anonymously, including using this browser. Big Clock ( $0.99 ): As iPhones grow in size, so too, do their screen sizes. This app transforms your iPhone into a really large clock!

As iPhones grow in size, so too, do their screen sizes. This app transforms your iPhone into a really large clock! Line Breaks for Social Posts ( $1.99 ): Now here's an interesting app for all you influencers out there. Ever wished you could create line breaks in your social media posts? This app gets the job done for you!

Now here's an interesting app for all you influencers out there. Ever wished you could create line breaks in your social media posts? This app gets the job done for you! Hide My Face ( $1.99 ): Share photos without compromising your identity. This app can detect faces in photos, and black them out.

iOS games

World War Simulator Pro ( $5.99 ): Ever wondered how the world will end when the next world war breaks out? Wonder no more, as you take command and try to emerge victorious.

Ever wondered how the world will end when the next world war breaks out? Wonder no more, as you take command and try to emerge victorious. yourSudoku ( $4.99 ) : Engage in this sudoku game that will certainly tease your brain to no end with more than 10,000 puzzles to solve.

: Engage in this sudoku game that will certainly tease your brain to no end with more than 10,000 puzzles to solve. My Music Tower Premium ( $4.99 ): A rhythm game that features extremely cute graphics, testing your reflexes.

A rhythm game that features extremely cute graphics, testing your reflexes. Raven Crow Flight Simulator 3D ( $9.99 ): Ever wondered how does it feel to fly across the sky, looking down on all that happens below? This game puts you in the shoes...er, wings of a raven.

Ever wondered how does it feel to fly across the sky, looking down on all that happens below? This game puts you in the shoes...er, wings of a raven. Get 'Em ( $0.99 ): You are no ordinary canine, but a superhero canine who wants to keep the city safe.

We have come to the end of today's list of free iOS and Android apps. Were there any interesting apps or games in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you fancy but did not see here? Don't hesitate to recommend them in the comments.