Top 5 Android and iOS Apps of the Week

The weekend descends upon us yet again, and this means you can look forward to yet another edition of the Top 5 Apps of the Week on nextpit. We have carefully looked through the Internet and searched for the best 5 apps on both iOS and Android platforms that we think will be able to add value to your everyday, smartphone use.

This is no easy task, as we shoulder such responsibility seriously when it comes to curating this list of apps. Our regular readers would be familiar with our modus operandi by now, which is different from our twice-weekly free app list.

There, we did not test out the list of recommended apps, but when it comes to our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we do make the effort to install and test them out properly. We have personally installed each of these apps to make sure that none of them pose any security risks and are suitable to be used with peace of mind.

Not only that, we also include important information such as whether you require an account, the presence of advertisements, and screenshots so that you can make a more informed decision before taking the leap. Without much further ado, check out what we unearthed for you this week!

ChatGPT (Android and iOS)

The AI darling of everybody has finally made it as an app on both iOS and Android platforms. ChatGPT is now available on these two mobile operating systems, working without too much fuss. It is basically what you get when you work with the browser version, and at a time of publishing, you can also engage with ChatGPT 3.

Those who are willing to fork out the $20 asking price for the ChatGPT Plus subscription will be able to enjoy ChatGPT 4 in due time, but right now, it has not been integrated into the app just yet.

Just what is ChatGPT? If you have been living under a rock over the past year, this is an AI chatbot app. In essence, you need to ask the right questions for it to provide you with answers. So far, having had some fun with it, just about all the answers given hit the mark, although there is still work that needs to be done in order for this AI chatbot to train itself.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: Yes

Will AI take over the world? Not quite yet, but ChatGPT is a welcome addition. / © nextpit

Download ChatGPT from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store

Students and those who want to write about a particular topic but have hit a mental block will do well to check out this app if you haven't done so already. It is always a good launchpad for anything general, but to go into the specifics, you might want to tread with greater caution. If there is one AI app that you need to download today, ChatGPT is considered an essential part of your smartphone's app arsenal.

In addition to having the latest version of ChatGPT with the Plus version, you will be able to enjoy faster response speeds, priority access (you can use it even though demand is through the roof), and access to the latest beta features.

Textra SMS (Android)

Like it or not, SMS is still a mode of communication these days, despite the mass migration to other instants messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and even social media messaging options.

Textra SMS is not new, but it is still an interesting alternative to those who are bored with their stock SMS/MMS app that was pre-installed in their respective handsets. Textra claims to offer a faster experience with superior customization options, and I found those to be true.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: Yes

Textra SMS is an interesting way to keep tabs of your SMSes. / © nextpit

I am currently using a OnePlus Nord with OxygenOS 12, upon installing Textra SMS and making it my default SMS app, all those spam SMS in the Messages app by Google that I had marked as spam has reappeared. Isn't this a bummer?

Still, if you have done your fair share of housekeeping before migrating to Textra, you will find it to be useful, especially with options such as keeping a predetermined number of text messages and media messages. The flexibility is incredible!

Is Textra SMS a "must have" app? I would not dare venture and claim that, but I would say that this is definitely an app that is worth checking out if you are well and truly bored by your current stock SMS/MMS app. After all, having the option to swap color palettes is always an appealing feature to have, not to mention the seemingly magical ability to schedule a text in the future.

Download Textra SMS from the Google Play Store

DJ Music mixer - DJ Mix Studio (Android)

"Hey Mr. DJ, put a record on, I wanna dance with my baby!" If you ever wanted to be a DJ and crank out your own hits, it is never that easy. However, practice makes perfect and this app, DJ Music Mixer is a virtual DJ and music mixer where you can mix your own tracks right in the comfort of your own smartphone! Not only can you remix songs, but you can also make beat music as well as record different mixes.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: No

Churn out your special beats here on your Android smartphone. / © nextpit

Of course, the ads do get in the way at times when you are on the cusp of churning out the next masterpiece. Still, it is free, so there needs to be a way for developers to earn a living. You will be able to adjust the volume of both tracks, their respective pitches, and indulge in samples that will add a personal touch to the track.

Paying $5.99 to unlock the app might sound steep at first, but additional features (not to mention not having any more irritating ads!) will bring your mixing to a whole new level. You will be able to enjoy features like an audio mixer and audio merger, among others. Hobbyists who want to dabble with DJing might want to check out this app and see whether they have what it takes to make it happen.

Download DJ Music mixer - DJ Mix Studio from the Google Play Store

Bentos (iOS)

Apple fans, listen up! Bentos is an interesting app that can visualize your merchandising playground and hopefully, give birth to your vision in the real world. It might be a little bit difficult to wrap your head around the idea at first, but Bentos is an app that definitely grows on you as time passes. In other words, you can virtually visualize any bay for use in a jiffy.

It does not take too much time to design a layout, where you will have plenty of options such as a backlight or graphic panel to choose from. For starters, choose a 5-foot or 10-foot bay before selecting an appropriate backdrop of your choice. From there, you will be able to add fixtures including counters, shelves, and drawers to add more life to the scene.

Want to make it as realistic as possible? How about throwing in phones, tablets, and more trays? The possibilities are endless, since you can adjust the position, rotation, stock, and style of the items that are in your bay.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes / Account required: Yes

Your imagination is the limit when it comes to design with Bentos. / © nextpit

From there, you can further take advantage of the Asset Library by extending your bay using custom artwork and 3D models. Those who want to share their ideas with others can do so by previewing designs in augmented reality, before sharing AR Quick Look files or video tours with other interested parties.

Download Bentos from the Apple App Store

Cut the Rope Daily (Android & iOS)

Humans are strange creatures of habit, and if there is one thing that keeps us going each day, it is a streak. A streak of not smoking, a streak of exercising every single day, and even streaks when it comes to gaming. Cut the Rope is a hugely popular game that now arrives in its latest iteration, Cut the Rope Daily that is available exclusively for Netflix subscribers.

Price: Netflix subscription / Ads: None / In-App Purchases: None / Account Required: Yes (Netflix)

Each day, you are presented with a single logic puzzle. Solve it, and your daily streak remains. Fail, and you know what that means! Shame and dishonor upon you and your ancestors. I jest, the streak simply ends. The game's premise is pretty simple: all you need to do is to cut ropes and pop balloons to feed Om Nom, the monster who is constantly craving for something sweet!

The game mechanics are simple enough: slide your finger to cut the rope, and Om Nom should be on the receiving end of the candy with its insatiable appetite. Balloons will raise the star, and popping it will drop the star. A lot of it is physics-based, and you might take some time to familiarize yourself with the game's mechanics before you start solving the puzzles like a boss.

Download Cut the Rope Daily from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Parting is such sweet sorrow, as we have come to the end of this week's Top 5 Apps. Hopefully, what we listed would have been interesting for you to check out over the weekend. Do you have any recommended apps for us that you think ought to have made the list? If so, feel free to share it in the comments. Have a great Sunday and may you have a great new week ahead!