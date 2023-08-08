Hot topics

Save $140 on Bluetti's Best-Selling EB3A Portable Power Station

Jade Bryan
If you're looking to upgrade your camping trips or have a backup power supply at home, Bluetti's popular EB3A portable power station returns to its second-best price of $209 on Amazon and the company's store. This deal nets you a $140 savings (40 percent) of the cube's normal price of $349.

Bluetti has listed the same price at its online store, so the discount is available right off the bat. On Amazon, you'll need to apply the coupon worth $90 before checking out. Ultimately, you get to save $140 from either retailer.

Why the Bluetti EB3A is worth it

The Bluetti EB3A is an entry-level and lightweight power station that makes a great backup not only for outdoor camping but at home too. It features a 268 Wh battery that is ample to power up appliances like a mini fridge for a few hours or fully charge an iPhone 12 up to 25 times. Plus, it also comes with an LFP or lithium iron phosphate battery, which has a longer life span compared to other types of cells.

Bluetti EB3A and PV200 solar charging panels
Bluetti's EB3A can be charged using the PV200 solar charging panels when you're in the woods. / © nextpit

There is a rich array of outlets you can find on the EB3A. These include AC sockets and full-sized USB-A and USB-C ports. Furthermore, users can take advantage of the dedicated wireless charging pad with a rated 15 watts speed along with a LED lamp.

In terms of charging, Bluetti's EB3A can be regularly filled in numerous ways. Using the standard AC plug, it can be fully charged for an hour and a half. Meanwhile, it can be paired with the solar kit from Bluetti and be transformed into a solar generator.

Are you interested to see more power station and UPS deals in the future? Let us know in the comments.

