Free Android & iOS apps of the week: Weekend edition

Over here at NextPit, we scour the Internet each week on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store which are available for free. Now, these apps are usually attached to a price tag, but for one reason or another, they are available to the masses for free for a limited time only. Each week, we bring you a careful balance of productivity apps and games that you can check out below.

This list of free apps will be updated every fortnight. The usual caveat applies in this case: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just be removed from the list just as quickly as it was put up.

Editor's tip: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

All Documents Reader PRO ( $4.49 ) : Here is a one-stop solution for all the different file formats that you want to read on your smartphone.

: Here is a one-stop solution for all the different file formats that you want to read on your smartphone. Spirits Wave EVP Scanner ( $1.49 ) : Do you feel like there is another presence in the same room as you even when you're all alone? This app might settle the question once and for all.

: Do you feel like there is another presence in the same room as you even when you're all alone? This app might settle the question once and for all. Phone Optimizer Pro ( $4.99 ) : Perhaps you can squeeze out a little more performance from this handset using this app.

: Perhaps you can squeeze out a little more performance from this handset using this app. Contacts Widget ( $0.99 ) : While just about all phones come with some form of favorite numbers to dial, this one provides an easier way to manage them.

: While just about all phones come with some form of favorite numbers to dial, this one provides an easier way to manage them. Home Workouts No Equipment ( $1.49 ): Sweat it out in the comfort of your own home using this app and get fit!

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Jungle Collapse 2 ( $1.49 ) : A tile-matching game that gets your palms all sweaty and clammy.

: A tile-matching game that gets your palms all sweaty and clammy. The Wordies ( $1.49 ) : How many words can you search in this game? Each level has its fair share of challenges.

: How many words can you search in this game? Each level has its fair share of challenges. Cytus II ( $1.99 ) : A music rhythm game that boasts wonderful graphics.

: A music rhythm game that boasts wonderful graphics. Magnet Balls ( $0.99 ) : A puzzler that also requires a scientific mind that retains the rules of magnetism and physics!

: A puzzler that also requires a scientific mind that retains the rules of magnetism and physics! Blindy ( $1.99 ) : Just how good is your memory when it comes to memorizing each level? Surely this game lives up to its name as the hardest 2D platformer!

: Just how good is your memory when it comes to memorizing each level? Surely this game lives up to its name as the hardest 2D platformer! Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99 ) : Don't stay in the kitchen if you cannot stand the heat, or so the saying goes. Just how efficient of a cook are you?

: Don't stay in the kitchen if you cannot stand the heat, or so the saying goes. Just how efficient of a cook are you? Epic Heroes War ( $0.99 ): You see an enemy, you slay it. It is that simple, as you work your way up the levels and become more powerful than ever.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

LEDot ( $0.99 ) : Transform your device into a portable display that plays back messages.

: Transform your device into a portable display that plays back messages. Calendar Widget ( $0.99 ) : Want to be on the ball with all your appointments? This app helps you get started.

: Want to be on the ball with all your appointments? This app helps you get started. CameraX ( $0.99 ) : Gain more control over what your iPhone captures with its camera with this app.

: Gain more control over what your iPhone captures with its camera with this app. Remote Mouse & Keyboard ( $9.99 ) : This app is ideal for you to control your PC or Mac from a distance.

: This app is ideal for you to control your PC or Mac from a distance. Word Watch ( $5.99 ): A keyword research tool so that you can be at your most efficient when crafting stories.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Cytus II ( $1.99 ) : A music rhythm game that will keep you on your toes.

: A music rhythm game that will keep you on your toes. Crazy Run ( $4.99 ) : A single-finger control game that lets you control a stickman in a race against time for as long as possible.

: A single-finger control game that lets you control a stickman in a race against time for as long as possible. Legend of the Moon ( $0.99 ) : A space sim shooter that requires you to save humanity by wiping out aliens. Typical.

: A space sim shooter that requires you to save humanity by wiping out aliens. Typical. Hideout: Early Reading ( $2.99 ) : Help your little ones get off to a good start when it comes to reading.

: Help your little ones get off to a good start when it comes to reading. Curb Ball Game ( $0.99 ) : An endless demo so that you can get used to the game mechanics.

: An endless demo so that you can get used to the game mechanics. Monster Stunts ( $1.99 ) : Drive a monster truck and perform crazy stunts with it.

: Drive a monster truck and perform crazy stunts with it. Total Conversion ( $0.99 ): You play the role of a red cell and your mission is to destroy all foreign objects...

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.