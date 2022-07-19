Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Like clockwork every week, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for mobile apps and games for iOS and Android that are normally paid apps, but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list of free apps is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Saturday. Between the publication and the moment you consult this article, it is possible that some applications have become paid again. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: When you find an interesting app, but you can't really use it yet, install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. It's a good way not to miss a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Task Destroyer ($1.99) : Create tasks by entering the title (or image), health, color-coding, size and type of task. You can then place them anywhere in the space to better organize your to-do list.

: Create tasks by entering the title (or image), health, color-coding, size and type of task. You can then place them anywhere in the space to better organize your to-do list. Los tiempos verbales en inglés ($1.19) : A useful tool when learning Spanish or English, using this application you will be able to learn all the active and passive tenses of English with useful tables in English, translations in Russian and Spanish and with zero advertising.

: A useful tool when learning Spanish or English, using this application you will be able to learn all the active and passive tenses of English with useful tables in English, translations in Russian and Spanish and with zero advertising. Ringtone Scheduler ($. 69) : Ringtone scheduler allows you to change your ringtone automatically depending on the time and your mood. It also has a nice explorer that helps you quickly create lists of ringtones.

: Ringtone scheduler allows you to change your ringtone automatically depending on the time and your mood. It also has a nice explorer that helps you quickly create lists of ringtones. Quick Volume Control ($.79 ): A simple tool that allows you to control volume via the notification bar.

): A simple tool that allows you to control volume via the notification bar. Memorize: Learn TOEFL Vocabulary ($4.99) : Same as the previous one, this application allows you to learn and memorize TOEFL vocabulary.

: Same as the previous one, this application allows you to learn and memorize TOEFL vocabulary. Number to word converter offline ($.69) : Have you ever needed to convert numbers into English words, i.e. "929" into "nine hundred and twenty-nine"? This application was designed for that.

Android mobile games temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Dead Bunker 2 HD ($.59) : A 3D shooting game in which you have to fight zombies.

: A 3D shooting game in which you have to fight zombies. Kamikazee Dice Score Card ($1,19) : A strange dice game.

: A strange dice game. Coin Princess ( $. 99) A game with a retro look and sound where your goal is to help the kidnapped princess escape from the monsters.

game with a retro look and sound where your goal is to help the kidnapped princess escape from the monsters. Everybody's RPG ( $. 99) : PvP and single player battles in a traditional 16-bit style RPG.

PvP and single player battles in a traditional 16-bit style RPG. Live or Die: Survival Pro ($1.19) : Dive into the heart of this apocalyptic world, complete quests and get fantastic rewards.

: Dive into the heart of this apocalyptic world, complete quests and get fantastic rewards. Pirate Defender Premium ( $. 59 ): A tower defense game where you play as a pirate captain and must defend your ship from waves of other... pirates.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Productivity/lifestyle iOS apps temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Videdit - Handy Video Editor ($.99) : This app allows you to edit your videos in many ways to make them more impressive and unique.

: This app allows you to edit your videos in many ways to make them more impressive and unique. Easy Spending Budget ($.99) : This application allows you to control your expenses and save money.

: This application allows you to control your expenses and save money. Travel Translator HD! ($3.99 ): With this application you will be able to translate any text between 58 languages of the world. Just select your source and target languages, type in your text or dictate it and click the translate button.

): With this application you will be able to translate any text between 58 languages of the world. Just select your source and target languages, type in your text or dictate it and click the translate button. Speech Recogniser HD ($1.99 ): A transcription application that also automatically translates your texts into over 40 languages.

): A transcription application that also automatically translates your texts into over 40 languages. EasyLetter - Send letters ($.99) : This application is a library of several letter templates with features such as serial letters, stationery and more design options.

: This application is a library of several letter templates with features such as serial letters, stationery and more design options. Cx File Explorer ($1.99) : This file management app allows you to manage your files, create folders, compress/decompress, rename, and import files from your computer and much more.

iOS games temporarily free on the Apple App Store

The Broken Screen Prank ($2.99) : The Broken Screen Prank app offers 6 pranks to have fun with family and friends.

: The Broken Screen Prank app offers 6 pranks to have fun with family and friends. Fall'n Dunk ($2.99) : A simple game in which your goal will be to press in a timely fashion in order to break the rope and drop the ball in as many hoops as possible.

: A simple game in which your goal will be to press in a timely fashion in order to break the rope and drop the ball in as many hoops as possible. CyberAge ($4.99) : In this adventure game, your mission will be to solve the mysteries of the unique, sometimes criminal and controversial Iceberg City with the main character Max.

: In this adventure game, your mission will be to solve the mysteries of the unique, sometimes criminal and controversial Iceberg City with the main character Max. Typr ($.99) : An educational tool and typing game to help you test and improve your typing speed and accuracy

: An educational tool and typing game to help you test and improve your typing speed and accuracy Angkor: Celebrations ($2.99) : A family match-3 with engaging gameplay. It tells the story of the player's quests for the ancient legacy, the Ceremonial Kīla.

What do you think of our selections this week? Did you find any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your goodies in the comments.