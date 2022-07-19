Samsung is working on an all-new 200MP sensor for Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung has not been able to equip its Galaxy smartphones with any of the two available 200MP ISOCELL sensors, despite the company developing them. That is about to change on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra next year as Samsung is allegedly working on an all-new camera sensor, at least, with the same megapixel count.

TL;DR

Samsung is working on a new ISOCELL 200MP sensor.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to rock the said sensor.

Samsung will take advantage of pixel binning for better low light images.

Notable and reliable leaker, Ice Universe, managed to share first hand information about Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's potential camera. According to the leaker, Samsung's next flagship device will rock a 200MP snapper. However, the said sensor is yet to be announced by the company. He didn't mention if both vanilla Galaxy S23 variants will get the same treatment.

Specific details about the sensor' capabilities are not yet available. It could be an upgraded version of the ISOCELL HP1 that is found on the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, and possibly on the Xiaomi 12T that will arrive later this year. The remaining one is the HP3 introduced last month but falls as a mid-range sensor due to the smaller pixel size compared on HP1.

Advantage of more megapixels in a sensor

It is also safe to say that this new ISOCELL sensor will try to match the 1-inch 50MP camera of the Xiaomi 12s Ultra in terms of size. In regard to the quality, Samsung is expected to utilize the advantage of having more pixels through pixel binning. For starters, the technology combines even number of pixels into a single pixel. In turn, this produces better low light image at reduced resolution.

Motorola has already shared an actual photo from the Moto Edge 30 Ultra. The resulting image resolution is 50MP combined from the 200MP using a 4-in-1 technique. As usual, we will find out if there will be significant improvements on the image quality of Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra once it becomes official.

Will you favor more megapixels or a bigger sensor area on a smartphone camera? Let us hear your answers.