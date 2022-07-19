Apollo Pro is a hyper e-scooter with 70 km/h top speed for $3600

Apollo has announced a new flagship e-scooter called the Apollo Pro. It comes with powerful dual motor, custom Mach 1 chip and 360-degree LED lighting making it the first electric hyper scooter and also the most expensive entry from the Canadian company.

TL;DR

Apollo labels its Pro model as a hyper scooter that retails for $3,599.

The Apollo Pro features dual motor, custom controller, and regenerative braking.

Reservation is open while actual shipping will start in early 2023.

Build and 360-degree lighting of Apollo Pro

Like the other Apollo scooters, this Pro model mostly uses a custom platform and components that are based on collective feedback from its customers. Apollo has managed to improve the Pro scooter by adding hydraulic suspension on top of a unibody frame made from aircraft grade aluminum. This ensures 150 kg of maximum load (330 lbs). In addition, it's the first model that features 360-degree lights.

Off-road capabilities are possible on Apollo Pro. It uses 12-inch wheels paired with self-healing tubeless. Drum brakes are present on both front and rear sides. There is also a regenerative braking integrated on the left side bar as a separate throttle aside from two physical brake levers. Apollo says the regenerative braking mechanism can charge the battery for up to 10 percent.

Range and top speed of Apollo Pro

In terms of speed, two motors produce 2.4 kW of power which is then coupled with a 30 Ah battery. The total top speed can reach up to 70 kph (43.5 mph) and with a range of 100 kilometers (62 miles) in a single charge. As for safety, the Mach 1 controller provides fall detection with emergency notification. Collision warnings will also be added in the near future through an update.

Apollo Pro features dual suspension and regenerative braking system to charge the battery / © Apollo

Riders can only use their smartphone as a display. A built-in holder is positioned at the center of the handle bars that also functions as a wireless charging pad that charges your phone while on the road. Through the Apollo app, you can track the battery level through BMS (battery management system), use the GPS navigation feature, and even receive alerts when your parked scooter is moved through an integrated IoT (Internet of Things).

Pricing and availability

Once the alarm is triggered, an auto-lock feature and alarm will kick. Separately, Apollo is offering theft coverage insurance in addition to basic repairs through an extended warranty program called Apollo Care. Details of this are yet to be revealed later this year but pricing for the unit is already mentioned at $3,599. Several colors are also offered including black, gray, light blue, and dark blue.

On the other hand, Apollo is already accepting refundable reservation fee of $20 in the US and Canada. Financing will also be introduced with an up to $90/monthly plan. The estimated shipment of the hyper scooter will commence in Q1 2023.

Would you make this kind of purchase for a motor vehicle? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!