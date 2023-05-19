Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

Here's keeping our fingers crossed that your week has been a fruitful one to date. Now that we have come to the end of the week, perhaps there are some apps that might pique your interest in this week's edition of free apps of the week.

Normally, there are paid apps on Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to pony up some cash, but from time to time, there are developers who decided to spread the love by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we do twice a week — by scouring the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to look for the best bargains. Grab them today on your Android or iPhone before they revert to paid status.

Do take note that while they're free as of publishing, these deals tend to expire without any due warning based on the developer's whims and fancy. The promotional period for apps on these platforms can be both unpredictable and can end suddenly.

We also want to note that while we do look through this list of free apps and do not offer anything that carries low ratings, we did not install and test them out like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install and then delete it. This saves it to your app library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Save PDF Viewer Pro [4.4-stars / $1.49 ]: Are you ready to try an alternative app to read PDF files? This gets the job done with minimal fuss.

Are you ready to try an alternative app to read PDF files? This gets the job done with minimal fuss. Simple Text Widget [4.9-stars / $1.49 ]: Keep yourself motivated every single day with this widget that adds text to the home screen.

Keep yourself motivated every single day with this widget that adds text to the home screen. 80s Music Radio Pro [3.9-stars / $0.99 ]: An ad-free app that lets you enjoy all the top hits from the 1980s right on your smartphone.

An ad-free app that lets you enjoy all the top hits from the 1980s right on your smartphone. Electron Config Pro [4.8-stars / $2.49 ]: Do you have a hard time with chemistry, trying to figure out which element is compatible with another? This app removes all guesswork with its precise answers.

Android games

Demon Warrior Premium [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: Take a walk on the wild side and be the strongest demon there is out there.

Take a walk on the wild side and be the strongest demon there is out there. Kaori After Story [4.9-stars / $4.99 ]: Immerse yourself in the life of a boyfriend who has been invited to spend Christmas with your girlfriend's family! Just how will you act? This is a visual adventure novel.

Immerse yourself in the life of a boyfriend who has been invited to spend Christmas with your girlfriend's family! Just how will you act? This is a visual adventure novel. Crazy Owls Puzzle [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Another variant of the "3-of-a-kind" puzzle game, except that owls are in the thick of the action this time around.

Another variant of the "3-of-a-kind" puzzle game, except that owls are in the thick of the action this time around. Stickman Warriors Super Hero [4.0-stars / $0.49 ]: Go one-on-one against different opponents as you work to be the ultimate warrior.

Go one-on-one against different opponents as you work to be the ultimate warrior. WindWings [4.9-stars / $1.99 ]: A shoot 'em up that requires you to be on your toes all the time to shoot down wave after wave of enemies and remain alive.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

PDFGenius [4.4-stars / $9.99 ]: An intuitive tool that lets you manipulate PDF files on your iOS device.

An intuitive tool that lets you manipulate PDF files on your iOS device. Bear Walking Pal [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: They say that the key to staying healthy is to walk 10,000 steps a day. Do so with this cute app!

They say that the key to staying healthy is to walk 10,000 steps a day. Do so with this cute app! PiP: Picture in Picture [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Just because Apple says you cannot multitask in iOS, doesn't mean all apps agree with that. Enjoy Picture-in-Picture capability with this app!

Just because Apple says you cannot multitask in iOS, doesn't mean all apps agree with that. Enjoy Picture-in-Picture capability with this app! Resize Image [4.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Is there a photo that you want to resize on your phone? Get it done with this app!

Is there a photo that you want to resize on your phone? Get it done with this app! Lock Notes Pro [4.5-stars / $4.99 ]: Protect your precious notes and keep them private with a password.

iOS games

Astral Shapes [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: A matching game that is out of this world, where you look for matching shapes and colors.

A matching game that is out of this world, where you look for matching shapes and colors. Ethereal Enigma [4.9-stars / $9.99 ]: A pictorial adventure story that can take up to 10 hours for a single playthrough. Just how well is your decision-making process?

A pictorial adventure story that can take up to 10 hours for a single playthrough. Just how well is your decision-making process? Pocket GM 2: Football Sim [4.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Manage your own American Football franchise and see whether you have the chops to take your team to the very top!

Manage your own American Football franchise and see whether you have the chops to take your team to the very top! Adventurer Legends [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: A Diablo-like game that sees your party grow even more powerful as you progress.

A Diablo-like game that sees your party grow even more powerful as you progress. Red Rocket [5.0-stars / $0.69 ]: Go against the traffic in your car, avoiding obstacles to remain on the road.

That's it for now when it comes to this week's free apps! We do hope that whatever you find here is worth installing, be it for now or for later. What do you think of our list for this weekend? Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on today's selections before we prepare another list to kick off next week. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!