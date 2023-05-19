3 Great Roles in Python and Blockchain To Get You Web3 Ready

In the past blockchain and crypto were used interchangeably to mean the same thing—a new kind of digital currency, verified and maintained by a decentralized system.

But as Web3 hurtles towards becoming the future of the internet and blockchain’s various capabilities fuel this transition, developers and engineers are taking note and pivoting to roles in the sector accordingly.

Job security isn’t the only factor underpinning this shift however, and for many tech workers, the new frontier of Web3 offers the kind of career autonomy big tech companies cannot offer.

“Web3 represents a new paradigm for the internet—one that is decentralized, transparent, and empowers users to take control of their own data and digital assets. This enables more equitable and sustainable business models through decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), which give users and developers a say in how a project is run,” suggests Lukas Schor, co-founder and head of ecosystems at asset management platform Safe.

He also proposes that Web3 platforms are hugely attractive for developers as they champion open-source software development and collaboration beyond company borders, which simultaneously democratizes information and builds more secure and accessible platforms.

Challenges ahead

While Web3 offers a plethora of prospects for tech workers well-versed in blockchain, NFTs, cryptocurrencies and Python (widely considered to be best programming language to choose for blockchain programming), one of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of Web3’s success and mass adoption is how inaccessible it is for those who don’t have a background in tech.

That being said, Schor is hopeful that as smart accounts and innovations courtesy of AI and UX come into play, the chasm will be narrowed.

“We’ve definitely made significant strides in recent years, but we still have a long road ahead,” he elaborates. “I believe that as more developers and companies start building on existing infrastructure, and as more users become aware of the benefits of decentralized technologies, we will see a gradual shift towards a more Web3-based internet.”

