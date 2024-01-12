Free iOS And Android Apps to Kick Off Your Weekend

If you've recently gotten a new phone, you might be looking to download some apps. In the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, many apps are paid, but there are occasions when developers offer their apps for free for a limited time. So, check out our Free iOS and Android Apps of the Week column and rejoice!

Unlike our "Top 5 Apps of the Week" feature, here we focus on apps that are temporarily free. We choose apps with minimal microtransactions and at least a 3.5-star rating for quality assurance.

Remember, these apps are free for a short period and may become paid again. If you find an app listed here that is no longer free, please let us know, and we'll update our article.

Another hot tip: If you come across an exciting app but don't need it right now, download and install it anyway. This way, you have "bought" it once for free, and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you delete it from your smartphone after that.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Premium Camera ($2.99): A unique camera app that allows you to be more creative in your photo-taking sessions.

Android games

Mental Hospital III Remastered ($0.99): A remaster of an iconic horror game for smartphones! Time to soil yourself again!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Scan2PDF Mobile ($1.99): Obtain instant PDFs with your phone's camera!

iOS games

ROD Multiplayer Car Driving ($4.99): An online car game that will appeal to those who love drifting and racing.

Here's to a fantastic weekend! Which of the listed apps are you going to try? You are welcome to recommend other apps to us by leaving a comment.