Pixel and Galaxy Watches Gain Boarding Passes Support via Wallet

After rolling out the support to view tickets, passes, and digital IDs on the mobile Wallet app last year , the same feature has seemingly expanded to the Wear OS app version of Wallet for smartwatches . Thew new in-app feature enables accessing airline boarding passes, notifications, and generating QR codes.

View airline tickets and passes on an Android smartwatch

As recently discovered, the latest Google Wallet app for watches running on Wear OS 3.5 or higher can now display airline boarding passes, which are usually obtained from email and manually saving them through screenshots or Google Pay button. The app on the watch will also notify you about upcoming trips and a pop-up will appear. Tapping further opens the pass with a viewable QR code that can be scanned at the airport.

According to 9to5Google, the feature has been activated this week on the second gen Pixel smartwatch, while a user on Reddit said the support arrived to Pixel watches along with the loyalty cards update in December 2023.

Google's Pixel Watch can now display boarding passes via Wallet app / © Reddit/u/fuel13

Nonetheless, the feature should be already available on the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 (review) in addition to other smartwatches booting on Wear OS 3.5 or 4, such as the Galaxy Watch 6 (review) and Galaxy Watch 5, and Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 (review).

The addition makes Google's Wallet even more versatile for Android users. In total, a wide range of items can now be integrated with the app. Essentially, these include payment cards, event tickets, membership cards, and digital IDs such as driver's license in select states and countries, among others.

Last year, the company added tap-to-pay or wireless payment support via Pay to Wear OS and Fitbit watches and trackers in many countries. This allows users to pay using their wearable and without pulling up their handset, adding security and efficiency in the process.

Do you think having to use most Wallet features on a smartwatch is useful? Which Wallet items would you like to see added by Google in the future? Share with us your suggestions in the comments.