Score $70 Savings on the Apple Watch Series 9 with LTE

Apple's Watch Series 9 was banned last year due to a blood oxygen sensor patent dispute with Masimo. However, the watch along with the Watch Ultra 2 (review) temporarily returned to shelves after Apple's appeal was approved. If you want to secure one before it is possibly banned indefinitely again, there's now a great deal running on Amazon, with the cellular model dropping back to as low as $429.

This Apple Watch deal translates to a $70 reduction for the Watch Series 9 either in 41 mm or 45 cases. Meaning, you're getting the smaller one at $429 from $499 and $459 for the bigger option or down 13 percent from $529. And also keep in mind that the sale covers the black color for the 41 mm and both the black and pink for the other watch's size.

Why the Apple Watch Series 9 is a recommended smartwatch purchase for Apple fans and users

Although the Watch Series 9 doesn't bring any changes to the design, the vital improvements are found in the display, under the hood, and how the device functions. To this note, these make the smartwatch a recommendable purchase, especially with this discount.

The new Apple S9 SiP (system-in-package) enables new features to the Watch Series 9, including the ability to use Siri in offline mode or without the internet. There is also a new Double Tap gesture to control the watch through double tapping your index finger and thumb, which is activated by default. The chip and latest watchOS 10 software overall enhance the performance of the wearable as well.

Apple's Watch Series 9 uses a release and slide connector for bands or straps. / © nextpit

Another reason the Watch Series 9 is even a worthy upgrade from older Apple Watch models is the new brighter touch display. It can now output up to 2000 nits of brightness, which is helpful in upping the display legibility under in bright and sunny conditions.

As usual, the Watch Series 9 remains a reliable health and fitness tool. It has a plethora of tracking functions that are proven to save lives, such as heart rate monitoring with irregular notifications, ECG with Afib, and crash and fall detection. There is also a temperature sensor to read skin temperature and make menstrual or period tracking for women more accurate.

