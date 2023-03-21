Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

We are at the start of a brand new week, and here is the first edition of our weekly roundup of free apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. On this page, you will be able to find exclusive deals for paid apps that are now available for free for a limited time only. Don't miss out on potentially huge savings and download these apps today on your Android or iPhone !

It is important to note that these apps are free at the time of publication, but we have absolutely no idea how long they will remain free so they might end up as paid status by the time you read this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and deals can be removed just as quickly as they were added.

We also want to note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not test them out as we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Here's a helpful recommendation: If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it. It's a great way to take full advantage of short-lived promotions.

Android apps on the Google Play Store available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Constellations TV Wallpaper [5.0-stars / $1.49 ]: Get this live wallpaper that spruces up your handset without requiring you to wait for the night to arrive just to look at some stars...

150X Duplicate Remover Pro [4.4-stars / $0.49 ]: Want to free up space on your smartphone by removing duplicates? This app gets the job done.

SkanApp [4.1-stars / $19.99 ]: A hands-free scanning app that makes life much easier if you need to scan pages into documents.

Volume Booster Max Pro [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: Think that your smartphone's speaker output is not good enough? This one might just get the job done, and then some.

Android games

Neo Monsters [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: Yet another game that requires you to catch 'em all...

Data Defense [4.2-stars / $4.99 ]: A minimalist tower defense game where the environment is in cyberspace, where you protect your servers at all costs!

Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: This is one of the most exciting roller coaster rides you can take on your smartphone.

Point [4.2-stars / $1.99 ]: Locate enemies by pointing at them using arrows...and save the world!

World War 3 Tower Defense [3.6-stars / $0.99 ]: Your standard issue tower defense game that is packaged in a World War 3 environment. Expect to see futuristic weapons of destruction in action here.

Cross Zombie Survival Game [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: A first-person survival horror game. It is going to be a challenge getting out of this game alive!

iOS apps on the Apple App Store available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Lock Notes Pro [4.7-stars / $4.99 ]: Do you journal your thoughts digitally and want to keep them private? This app does it well.

Swift Miles: Mileage Tracker [4.8-stars / $4.99 ]: An app that simplifies mileage tracking for your vehicle.

Blood Pressure Monitor Pro [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: A blood pressure management app that lets you record, track, analyze, and share your blood pressure and lifestyle results.

System Activity Monitor [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Ever wondered what happens when you peek underneath the hood on your iOS device in terms of software? This app monitors iOS activity like memory usage, battery life, used space, and device information, presenting it in easy-to-understand visuals.

iOS games

Eastern Market Murder [4.7-stars / $2.99 ]: An augmented reality game that sees you investigate a heinous crime. Channel your inner Sherlock Holmes to keep the world safe from the next gruesome murder.

XC Cross Country Racing [5.0-stars / $7.99 ]: A strategic running game? Clearly hilarious, but in the end, it makes sense as you have to manage your runner's stamina and other metrics to emerge the winner.

Match Attack [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Make matches as quickly as possible before the board fills up to the brim.

Iron Marines [4.8-stars / $2.99 ]: An offline RTS title that will definitely keep your brain juices flowing as you decide on which step of action to take next to secure victory...

Crystal Cove [4.5-stars / $2.99 ]: Match three or more colors together to make as many triangles disappear as possible within the shortest amount of time.

Robin Hood [4.3-stars / $2.99 ]: Steal from the rich and give to the poor? Here's to hoping your archery skills are up to snuff!

That's all we have for you at the start of this week! Do look out for our second edition of the week this Friday. Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selection for today! Have you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? We look forward to hearing your recommendations in the comments!