Apple's Powerful AirPods Pro 2 Return To Their Best Price at $199

Authored by: Jade Bryan
AndroidPIT airpods pro 19
© Ben Miller / NextPit

Apple is returning the AirPods Pro 2 to their best price on Amazon. The deal hugely reduces the cost of the premium noise-cancelling earbuds back to $199, which nets you a solid 20 percent savings after the discount.

If you're considering getting the most-capable capable wireless in-ears from Apple, the AirPods Pro 2 are the only option out there. At $199, you get to save $50. And if you ask us, that is a considerable amount considering it's rare for the Cupertino firm to run such a generous offer.

The AirPods Pro 2 are for solid iPhone or Apple hardware users

Apple gave the AirPods Pro several major improvements both outside and inside over the original AirPods Pro. For instance, Apple has doubled the noise-blocking power of the in-ears, ensuring clearer listening. Thanks to its efficient H2 chip, the sound quality is “exceptional” even when Spatial Audio is enabled according to the iPhone maker.

There are also notable additions to the design. This includes touch controls for Apple's AirPods lineup. Users get to adjust the volume right on the headphones' stem without the need to tap their handset. In addition, the IPX4 water resistance and pressure vent system are retained.

The new AirPods Pro are thrown up by a hand
Visually, nothing has changed in the second generation of the AirPods Pro. / © Apple

You will even like the AirPods Pro 2's battery, which lasts many hours longer compared to the first AirPods Pro. To keep it going, the MagSafe-certified charging case comes with a built-in speaker to facilitate Find My and better notifications.

It's unclear until when Apple is running the AirPods sale. So it might be wise to act quickly while it's still up. Moreover, do to intend to get a pair of Apple's AirPods Pro 2?

