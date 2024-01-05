Are you sick and tired of looking at the same old apps on your phone? Perhaps it is time to try something new, which is why we have a free iOS and Android apps of the week column that is published twice a week. The first happens on a Tuesday while the other is on a Friday. If you are not looking for bargains today but prefer to be in the know instead, you would do well to bookmark our page .

This is a very different list from our Top 5 Apps of the Week as there are no individual app reviews. However, we make sure that these apps do not contain too many microtransactions and feature a minimum 3.5-star rating in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Another important point to take note of: Many of these free apps are available on a limited-time promotion. By the time you are done reading this article, one of the listed free apps may no longer be free. Please let us know and we will remove the app from the article.

Another hot tip: If you come across an exciting app but don't need it right now, download and install it anyway. This way, you have "bought" it once for free and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you delete it from your smartphone after that.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Ad Blocker Pro ($3.99): Claims to block all ads on Android devices, which should be a good thing, right?

Sound Meter & Voice Detector ($2.99): Love peace and quiet all around? Get this app to see just how much more noise you need to filter out!

Android games

Stickman Warriors Dragon Hero ($0.99): Yes, you can call this a Dragon Ball clone, but it does offer some mindless action when you have nothing else to do.

Non-Stop Balloon Shooter ($4.00): Balloons are coming at you from all directions. Do you have what it takes to shoot them down?

Gravity Force ($2.49): Want to know more about gravity? This app will show you how gravity works as you interact with different objects.

Kids to Grandmaster Chess ($5.49): Want to know where you stand in the world of chess? Check out this game and play with opponents from everywhere!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Luca Photo Editors and Filters ($0.99): Are there photos that you want to edit on your phone? This one fits the bill, then.

Safety Photo+Video Pro ($3.99): Keep your private information, well, private. This app safeguards your photos and videos from prying eyes.

Baby Breastfeeding Tracker ($8.99): Managing time can get difficult for a breastfeeding mother with so many things to juggle. Perhaps this app can help you keep track.

Wavebox Audio Editor ($1.99): Editing audio files on your iPhone is now a snap with this app.

iOS games

Match Attack! ($1.99): Play a Tetris-style game with a match-3 twist!

Date Night Questions ($3.99): Are you running dry of questions to ask on a date? Perhaps this app can be a lifesaver.

Choba Jumper ($3.99): An endless jumper game. Are your reflexes and timing good enough to clear all obstacles?

Bug Bomber ($0.99): Remember Dr. Mario? Well, you don't get any rotund Italian plumber here, but a similar playstyle.

How did you find our selection this week? We hope to continue delivering more free apps and games for you in the year ahead. Which among the listed apps do you have installed? Do you have any other app recommendations for the nextpit community? Let us know in the comments!