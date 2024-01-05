Apple's Best-Selling iPad 10 Returns to Best Price of $349 (22% Off)

The start of 2024 has seen some remarkable deals returning from last year. One of those is the Apple iPad 10 which is now back to its all-time low price of $349 on Amazon. Eventually, this equates to a huge $100 drop (22 percent) from the original price of the Apple tablet with a base storage in Wi-Fi connectivity.

The offer extends to the 256 GB configuration of the iPad 10 (2022) as well, dropping this to $499 from $599. More importantly, you also have to pick from all colors of the tablet, including the popular blue and pink.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Why the Apple iPad 10 continues to be the best-selling tablet

Apple's iPad 10 (review) is a major iteration that happened in the range for years. It received a new exterior that is more modern and sleeker than the previous generation. Consequently, this resulted in a wider screen at 10.9-inch and thinner bezels around the display. Apart from the chassis, there is also a more versatile USB-C port, meaning it should be compatible with a wider range of accessories.

While the Apple iPad 10 was launched at the end of 2022, it remains a capable tablet in terms of internal hardware. It is equipped with an A14 Bionic chipset that performs smoothly all the time regardless of which apps you are running or how many tabs are open in your browser. There is a faster Wi-Fi 6 as well, and Apple says this is 30 percent better in transfer than on the iPad 9.

The iPad 2022 can be found in silver, blue, yellow, and pink! / © nextpit

If you're a fan of using a tablet as a camera or for video calls, the iPad 10 is the first Apple slab to feature a landscape front-facing snapper. The 12 MP camera gets an ultrawide lens and supports Center Stage for automatic framing. On the other hand, the rear shooter is upgraded to 12 MP and records up to 4K video.

Apple has rated the iPad 10 with up to 10 hours of battery life with continuous browsing or streaming. However, this can translate to about two days of endurance in moderate usage, which is more than average for its class.

Are you intending to purchase a tablet? What do you think of the iPad 10 at this rate? Share with your answers in the comments.