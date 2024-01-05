Exynos 2400-Powered Galaxy S24 Is Pretty Zippy

Samsung's Galaxy S24 base models are widely expected to arrive n Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 variants. The latter chipset was already predicted to offer a more muted performance compared to Qualcomm's flagship silicon . However, latest benchmarks that surfaced today suggested that Samsung's in-house chip is closing the gap.

Appearing on Geekbench's repository, the upcoming Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra were benchmarked less than two weeks ahead of the January 17 launch. The vanilla Galaxy S24+ equipped with the Exynos 2400 chipset was potted against the Galaxy S24 Ultra that runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which are similar setups in the older benchmarks.

Exynos 2400 vs. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test

Based on the results (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S24+ scored 2,193 and 6,895 in single-core and multicore categories, respectively. On the other hand, the Ultra generated 2,297 points in single-core and 7,104 points for multicore performance. Compared to previous tests, both devices delivered higher scores, but it should be noted the RAM count has increased in both handsets this time around.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra continues to maintain its lead in both sections. However, the Galaxy S24+ did make a bigger percentage jump while notably reducing the gap from 167 to 104 points in single-core and from 287 to 209 points in multicore performance.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ vs Galaxy S24 Ultra Geekbench Benchmarks Chipset Single Core Old Multicore Old Single Core New Multicore New Galaxy S24+ with Exynos 2400 2,067 6,520 2,193 6,895 Galaxy S24 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 2,234 6,807 2,297 7,104

Looking at the processor's clusters, the Exynos 2400 SoC has a deca-core CPU helmed by a Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.1 GHz while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 gets octa-core configuration with the Cortex-X4 clocked higher at 3.4 GHz. The smaller cores are also noticeably slower on the Exynos 2400, consequently, the base speed on the Exynos is 1.96 GHz and 2.26 GHz on the Snapdragon.

However, it's unclear whether the differences in processor performance will be noticeable in real-life usage or for most users at all. Factors like software could also help optimize the performance on either devices. Regardless, we should confirm this once we get our hands on the Galaxy S24.

Based on rumors, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will run exclusively on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are equipped with the Exynos 2400 chipset in selected markets outside the USA. There are also reports that Samsung is increasing the memory configuration of the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra base models.

What are your thoughts on Samsung's chipset choices for the Galaxy S24 series? Do you think it won't matter that the vanilla Galaxy S24 is getting a different chipset? Shoot us your answers in the comments.