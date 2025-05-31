Hot topics

Ecovacs is known for its top-performing and reliable robot vacuum and mop cleaners, ranging from budget to high-end options. It also recently launched the latest Deebot X8 Pro Omni. Right now, the robot cleaner is on sale at Amazon for $1,099, which is $300 (21%) less than its usual price of $1,399.

This is the record-low price we saw earlier this month. Even better, the discount is straightforward, so you won't need to apply any voucher.

Why Buy the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni?

The Deebot X8 Pro Omni (review) was launched at the end of last year, featuring massive upgrades from the company's previous high-end cleaners. Our colleague recommends it for many good reasons, especially for households looking for serious vacuuming capabilities with minimal intervention.

Ecovacs' Deebot X8 Pro Omni has impressive cleaning specifications. Particularly, it boasts an 18,000 Pa rated suction, which outperforms many high-end robot vacuum alternatives. This is very efficient at suctioning large debris, even from crevices or between tiles and parquet flooring. The anti-tangle roller brush system ensures pet hair is cleared from carpets and rugs. There's also a carpet detection feature that automatically boosts suction when needed.

A black Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni robot vacuum cleaner docked at its charging station in a room.
Ecovacs' Deebot X8 Pro Omni dock station has an auto-wash feature and auto-empty feature for up to 150 days of hands-free cleaning. / © nextpit

The mopping performance of the Deebot X8 Pro Omni is also worth mentioning. It has an extendable roller mop to securely wipe edges and corners. Plus, we appreciate that the docking station has an auto-wash feature, so you don't need to get your hands messy. It also includes hot washing and drying for effectively removing stains from the mop pads.

The Deebot X8 Pro Omni excels in navigation, using a custom AI-based imaging system. This means it can detect and avoid obstacles like thin cables. The built-in camera can also be utilized for security monitoring or video calling. It supports major smart home platforms as well as voice commands via Ecovacs' YIKO-GPT assistant.

Do you think the Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni would be a great addition to your cleaning arsenal? We'd like to hear your plans in the comments.

 

