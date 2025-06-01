Thinking of Upgrading Your Whoop? Here’s the Smart Way to Do It

The next generation of Whoop is finally out. Whether you’ve been waiting for the refined Whoop 5.0 or the powerful new Whoop MG , this guide is your shortcut to understanding what’s new, how to upgrade, and which membership fits your life. We’ve also answered the questions everyone’s been asking—so you can spend less time digging for info and more time focusing on what actually matters: your health, your goals, your sleep.

Two New Devices: Whoop 5.0 vs. Whoop MG

This time around, Whoop is rolling out two new devices, and which one you get depends on the membership you choose. But before we dive into that, here’s a look at what actually makes them different.

The Whoop 5.0 sticks with the sleek, familiar design but levels up with improved sensors, better battery life, and automatic detection for more than 145 activities—yes, even pickleball.

The Whoop MG takes things further, packing everything from the 5.0 and adding medical-grade features like ECG capabilities and beta-stage blood pressure monitoring. Basically, it’s like wearing a tiny, stylish health lab on your wrist.

Sensor Showdown: How the Whoop 5.0 and MG Stack Up Against the 4.0 / © nextpit

Three New Membership Plans

There are three new membership tiers, each bundled with a specific Whoop device and set of features. And hear me out: don’t fall into the FOMO rabbit hole. With three different options, one of them will actually fit your needs. What I’m saying is, sometimes the smart move isn’t getting everything—it’s getting what’s right for you.

Whoop One

The most affordable option (pun not intended, but we see you). This tier comes with the Whoop 5.0 and is priced at $199 per year. It includes all the essentials: activity tracking, recovery insights, sleep analysis, and a dedicated focus on women’s health. Clean, simple, and free of unnecessary extras.

This plan is a solid choice for anyone who wants to understand how their lifestyle is affecting their health. It’s great for tracking sleep patterns, workouts, and foundational metrics like Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Resting Heart Rate (RHR), and VO2 Max. Overlaying this data already gives you a surprisingly strong view of your daily habits—and it’s a smart place to start if you're new to tracking.

What you won’t get with Whoop One are advanced features like lifespan insights, stress monitoring, ECG, or blood pressure readings. But if you’re not trying to turn your wrist into a miniature cardiology lab, you probably won’t miss them. You'll also be stuck with a wired charger instead of the very useful wireless one.

Whoop Peak

Also paired with the Whoop 5.0, the Peak membership steps things up at $239 per year. For just $40 more than Whoop One, you get daily vitals, stress tracking with guided (some) breath work, and lifespan analysis. It’s ideal for anyone who wants deeper insights without strapping a full medical device to their wrist.

Personally, this is my favorite membership tier. It’s the full package for people who care about optimizing health but don’t need constant cardiovascular check-ins. If you're active, looking to improve your sleep, manage stress (just the right amount—not total zen monk, not chaos gremlin), and build sustainable habits, Peak hits that sweet spot. In my opinion, Whoop stands alone at this level—this is the best you can get today without going full diagnostic center.

What you don’t get here are ECG and blood pressure readings. But unless you're the perfect candidate for the Life membership (more on that below), you probably won’t miss them.

Whoop Life

Life is the top-tier membership, priced at $359 per year and bundled with the Whoop MG (review). It unlocks advanced features like ECG on demand, wrist-based blood pressure monitoring (currently in beta), and alerts for irregular heart rhythms.

This tier is pricier for a reason: the MG stands for Medical Grade, referring to the upgraded sensors that power these clinical-level features. It’s honestly impressive to see Whoop step into the same arena as Apple and Withings, offering wearables that support certified ECG functionality in both the US and EU.

That said, unless you have vascular concerns or you're actively managing heart or blood pressure issues, this might be more than you need. One important thing to keep in mind: while the insights may be useful for you personally, most healthcare professionals aren’t ready to base clinical decisions on wearable data—at least, not yet. Plus, the blood pressure feature is still under development, so you're better off sticking with a reliable cuff at home for now.

But hey, it’s your wrist, your budget, your journey to bio-optimization—or whatever we’re calling health anxiety these days.

WHOOP Membership Comparison Feature WHOOP One WHOOP Peak WHOOP Life Sleep, Strain & Recovery Tracking ✓ ✓ ✓ Cardiovascular & Muscular Load ✓ ✓ ✓ Menstrual & Pregnancy Tracking ✓ ✓ ✓ Health Monitor (Vitals Snapshot) ✓ ✓ ✓ Stress Monitor & Breathwork ✓ ✓ ✓ Lifespan (Aging & Habit Analysis) — ✓ ✓ On-Demand ECG — — ✓ Atrial Fibrillation Alerts — — ✓ Blood Pressure Insights — — ✓ WHOOP 5.0 or MG Hardware ✓ ✓ ✓ Smart Apparel & Band Options ✓ ✓ ✓ Waterproof Charger ✓ ✓ ✓ 24/7 Customer Support ✓ ✓ ✓ Lifetime Warranty ✓ ✓ ✓

Where to Buy Whoop 5.0 or MG

You can purchase the Whoop 5.0 and the Whoop MG on Amazon, where you can select your subscription tier during checkout and get the device bundled accordingly. The big win here is convenience—it’s fast, and shipping is usually free.

Alternatively, you can buy directly from Whoop.com. There, you’ll also choose your membership tier, but you’ll get the added bonus of customizing your band and accessories. Just be aware that shipping fees may apply, depending on your location and the mood of the logistics gods.

In both cases, every plan includes the hardware, a charger, and 12 months of service, since the device won’t work without an active membership. Yes, it’s a subscription-based commitment.

Already a Whoop Member? Here’s How to Upgrade.

If you’re currently using a Whoop 4.0 (review) and want to upgrade to the new hardware, you'll now need to pay an additional fee—despite earlier claims to the contrary. While the company previously stated that members with at least a six-month subscription would receive new hardware at no extra cost, they have since changed their policy.

There are now two options for upgrading to the Whoop 5.0 or Whoop MG:

Option 1: Extend your membership—Whoop will send the new device with your renewal.

Extend your membership—Whoop will send the new device with your renewal. Option 2: Pay a one-time upgrade fee and keep your current membership length. $49 if you’re on Whoop One or Peak (€59 in the EU). $79 if you’re on Whoop Life —includes MG hardware (€89 in the EU).

Pay a one-time upgrade fee and keep your current membership length.

As a Whoop user, I’m disappointed by the introduction of an upgrade fee. I originally chose Whoop because its values seemed aligned with mine, and this reversal feels misleading. That said, despite the policy change, I still believe Whoop remains one of the most balanced tools for understanding lifestyle choices and tracking activity levels.

The changes in the Whoop app are subtle and focused. © nextpit Whoop app Home Dashboard © nextpit Whoop app Home Dashboard © nextpit Whoop MG Stress Monitor Readout © nextpit Stress Monitor Data for May 6 © nextpit The new Lifespan dashboard: I really like the design options available here. © nextpit Whoop Age Analysis: What impacts the pace of aging. © nextpit Whoop Age Analysis: What impacts the pace of aging. © nextpit Menstrual Cycle Insights: Cycle Day 24 - Luteal Phase © nextpit Luteal Phase Hormone Levels and Guidance © nextpit Luteal Phase Insights: Mood © nextpit Luteal Phase Guidance and Sleep Tips © nextpit Weight Trend Analysis is now integrated with the hormonal phase. © nextpit WHOOP Coach: Metrics on HRV and RHR during Menstrual Cycle © nextpit

Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Whoop 5.0?

The Whoop 5.0 is a screenless, wrist-worn fitness monitor launched in 2025. It’s designed for 24/7 wear and focuses on tracking sleep, recovery, and training strain through the Whoop mobile app. Major upgrades in this generation include a battery life of over 14 days and the introduction of the Whoop MG, a medical-grade version of the device. As with previous models, the Whoop operates entirely on a membership-based system—there’s no standalone device purchase.

Do I need a subscription?

Yes, a subscription is required. The Whoop sensor is not sold independently; it only works with an active membership. Without one, the device is about as useful as a decorative bracelet with commitment issues.

What’s included with a Whoop membership?

Every membership plan includes a Whoop 5.0 or MG device, a waterproof charger, a band, and 12 months of service. Members also receive 24/7 customer support and a lifetime hardware warranty—as long as your subscription is active, they’ll keep replacing your Whoop if it ever fails.

Is it true that some people are having issues with dead Whoop hardware?

Yes, there have been reports of hardware issues, especially shortly after launch. Whoop has acknowledged these cases, stating they are rare and isolated. For the small group of users affected, the company has been replacing devices promptly. If a replacement takes more than a day to arrive, they pause billing to ensure users aren't paying for time without a working tracker.

How long does the battery last?

Both the Whoop 5.0 and MG offer up to 14 days of battery life. Charging is done via a slide-on pack, which means you can charge it while wearing it. Members on the Peak or Life plans get a faster wireless charger, while those on the One plan receive a wired charger. Yes, wired. Like a cave person.

Is it waterproof?

Absolutely. The Whoop 5.0 and the Whoop MG are IP68-rated, meaning they’re safe for swimming, showering, and probably crying in the rain while contemplating your life choices.

What phones is it compatible with?

The Whoop is compatible with iOS devices running version 16 or later (17+ for the MG version) and Android phones running version 10 or later. It syncs via Bluetooth and integrates seamlessly with Apple Health, Google Health Connect, and Strava.

What does Whoop track?

The device monitors a wide range of health and fitness metrics, including:

Continuous heart rate (24/7)

Sleep quality and stages

Recovery score (a daily indicator of readiness)

Training strain (your total cardiovascular load)

Step count and estimated calorie burn

Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Resting Heart Rate (RHR), SpO2, VO2 max, and skin temperature

Stress levels and lifespan metrics (available on Peak+ plans)

ECG and blood pressure readings (exclusive to the Life and MG versions)

Women’s Health insights tailored to menstrual and fertility tracking

How does the Recovery score work?

The Recovery score is calculated daily on a scale from 0 to 100%, providing insight into how prepared your body is to handle strain. It's based on key metrics including heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), and both the quality and quantity of your sleep. The score helps guide your training decisions—whether to push hard, take it easy, or just lie down and reevaluate every choice you’ve ever made.