Apple launched the Self Service Repair Program in 2022, aiming to give users and third-party service providers easier access to parts and guides for performing DIY repairs of Apple devices . This program has been available for iPhones and MacBooks, and now, for the first time, Apple is expanding the initiative to include iPads.

More Options for Servicing Broken iPads

Apple announced in a press release that the program now covers the latest iPad 11, iPad Mini 7 (review), iPad Air M2 series (review), and both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro M4. This means that professionals and knowledgeable users can now independently fix these iPads starting today. In total, the Self Service Repair Program now covers 65 Apple devices.

The program provides individuals with access to order genuine replacement parts and components directly from Apple or authorized distributors. Occasionally, this offers a cheaper alternative for users, especially those without easy access to official service centers.

Available parts include display panels, battery packs, camera modules, and even USB-C ports. Apple also provides tools and rental kits, as well as comprehensive manuals and guides.

Apple's self-service repair program for iPhone was expanded to Europe and the UK. Apple and distributors provide original replacement parts and guides. / © Apple

Along with the announcement, Apple has added Canada to the service. Currently, the initiative is available in 34 countries, including the USA and most of Europe (such as Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, and the UK).

The company will also allow more businesses not directly tied to Apple to have direct access to parts and components via third-party suppliers. For instance, Apple partners with MobileSentrix in the U.S., while in Europe, MobileSentrix and Mobileparts.shop serve as distributors. This expanded access provides users with more options when acquiring replacement parts.

Last year, Apple made the self-service repair more affordable by allowing used device parts to be utilized during service. This was enabled through a software change. It also plans to include Face ID and Touch ID sensors in the future.

This program is expected to extend the lifespan of iPads, complementing Apple's long-term software update policy. Notably, it represents another step by the company to improve its overall sustainability efforts.

Would you be willing to repair your iPad yourself? Do you think it's more economical to have an iPad repaired by an independent professional using these parts compared to an official repair center? We'd like to hear your opinion.