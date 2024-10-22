Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni: A Solid Recommendation
The Deebot N30 Pro Omni is yet another robot vacuum cleaner with mopping function from Ecovacs, ready to join the manufacturer's extensive product range. For well under $1,000, the robot vacuum cleaner with mopping function offers as much technology as its peers that cost north of $1,000. Keep reading to find out whether the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni can reveal its full potential in everyday use.
Note: This article is a collaboration between nextpit and Ecovacs. As usual, this collaboration does not influence the editorial opinion and review rating of nextpit.
Good
- Excellent suction result
- Good mopping performance
- Extendable mop
- Hair does not get tangled in the main brush
Bad
- Navigation is not always optimal
- High battery consumption
- Quite loud at maximum suction level
Design and Setup of the Deebot N30 Pro Omni
The Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni is a stylish robot vacuum cleaner. The base station, which attracts attention by itself thanks to its self-cleaning functions, looks even more stylish. Ecovacs installed top-class technology in this model. There is a mop that extends itself intuitively to clean corners and hard-to-reach areas.
The Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni is available in two colors, namely black and white. There is a 350 ml dust container under the small, removable cover. The N30 Pro Omni measures 10.4 cm high and Ecovacs stated that the device can cope with door thresholds of up to 20 mm in height.
The rear of the robot vacuum cleaner is particularly impressive. Ecovacs installed a swivel mop there, where it will frequently extend the right-hand mop in the travel direction to mop corners and hard-to-reach areas.
The bsae station measures 34 × 48.5 × 54 cm. The white color variant has a minor advantage here as the fresh water tank is transparent in nature. This means you can view the water level of the fresh water tank at a glance, boasting a capacity of 3.5 liters. The tank for dirty water, on the other hand, has a 3-liter capacity. Finally, a 2.6-liter dust bag completes the overall package of the all-in-one base station. We will look at the base station's functions later in the review.
Setting up the robot vacuum cleaner with mopping function in the Ecovacs Home app couldn't be any easier. You create an account, establish a Wi-Fi connection, and pair the device via Bluetooth. It doesn't matter whether you have a 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz WLAN connection. Once this step is completed, it's time for mapping.
Ecovacs Home App and Smart Functions
The Ecovacs Home app is a user-friendly software that provides many different functions in a clearly structured manner. It is here where you adjust the vacuuming and mopping process and specify how much distance the robot vacuum cleaner should make provision for when it concerns obstacles.
Mapping takes only a few minutes to complete. During the process, the robot vacuum experiences occasional navigation interruptions. Although the device doesn't always separate rooms perfectly, this is common among most robot vacuums in larger homes. Fortunately, you can manually correct the map afterward.
In the start menu, you will finally see the completed floor plan of the living space. Below that are all the settings for the suction level, the mopping process, and the navigation mode. The following settings are available in the app for cleaning:
- Vacuum.
- Mop.
- Mop after vacuuming.
- Vacuum and mop.
In other settings for the robot vacuum cleaner, you will find options to customize the home appliance's cleaning process. It is here you specify how often the robot vacuum cleaner should intuitively extend its right-hand mop in the travel direction. The software also allows you to adjust the obstacle detection sensitivity. You can choose from several levels and specify whether the appliance should leave room for a "safety distance" between it and obstacles.
As for the robot vacuum cleaner, the app contains a large selection of settings for the base station. If it is not already enabled by default, you can begin to mop wash, dry, and vacuum here. Here's a bonus tip: The software always shows you how far away it is from the base station with the selected process.
Suction and Wiping Performance Test
The Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni does a lot of things very well. Apart from two tolerable flaws, this vacuum and mopping robot shows off its reliable side. For an asking price of $850, the vacuuming and mopping performance of this home appliance was excellent in this review.
The Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni does its job very well. The suction power is solid on both smooth surfaces and carpets. When it ambles along on carpets, the vacuum increases its power to another level if you have not already activated the maximum level. While rolling around on carpets, the mopping equipment is lifted to avoid moistening the surface.
|Test volume (g)
|Suction volume (g)
|Efficiency (%)
|Oat flakes (tiles)
|
|
|
|Sand (tiles)
|
|
|
|Sand (carpet)
|
|
|
Owners of four-legged furry friends have an additional bonus when using the N30 Pro Omni. The robot vacuum cleaner has no problems picking up hair or fur. After our entire test run, we did not find any tangled hair or fur in the machine's main brush. The powerful suction power of 10,000 Pa does have one disadvantage as we confirmed the stated noise level of 65 dB by Ecovacs. That's what over-ear headphones with ANC are for, right?
The mopping result was just as impressive as the suction power. Slightly dried coffee stains are not a problem at all for this bad boy. For dried ketchup stains, the robot vacuum cleaner needed several passes until the floor was sparkling clean.
A new feature here is the integrated fixed floor cleaner stick, which customers can purchase separately. You insert this accessory into the station and the content of the floor cleaner stick will mix with fresh water during the moping process for a cleaner performance.
Depending on the setting, the robot vacuum cleaner will make intermediate stops at the base station to rinse and moisten its mop pads. The robot vacuum cleaner behaves in a similar manner once the cleaning tour is complete.
The base station then takes over the maintenance of the home appliance. Both mopping utensils are thoroughly cleaned with hot water at 60 degrees and dried with 40-degree hot air. Apart from this, all dust is vacuumed out of the dust container at regular intervals.
One drawback of Ecovacs's robot vacuum cleaners continues to be their high battery consumption. In the case of the Deebot N30 Pro Omni, after a 30-minute run which involved vacuuming and mopping at the most powerful level, it was left with 59 percent battery life remaining.
On the one hand, the battery consumption made sense with a suction power of a whopping 10,000 Pa. However, robot vacuum cleaners from Dreame and Roborock sometimes offer significantly better battery performance with similar suction power.
The N30 Pro Omni still has room for improvement when it comes to navigation. Even though the robot vacuum cleaner has integrated LiDAR (laser navigation), navigation and obstacle detection are not on par with the best vacuum robots with mopping function.
Relative to the fact that the home appliance shines in all other areas of performance, the navigation shortcoming is an acceptable compromise at an asking price of $850. Don't forget, you can define no-go zones in the app to give the robot vacuum cleaner a helping hand. Alternatively, you can use these tricks to improve the cleaning results of the robot vacuum.
Deebot N30 Pro Omni Technical Specifications
|Technical specifications
|Model
|Image
|Price (RRP)
|
|Height
|
|Special features
|
|Suction function
|
|Mop cleaning and drying
|
|Automatic detergent supply
|
|Dimensions
|
Should You Buy the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni?
With the Deebot N30 Pro Omni, Ecovacs offers an interesting vacuum and mopping robot for customers who don't want to pay $1,000 or more, but still don't want to live without flagship technology in a robot vacuum cleaner.
The new Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaner is not perfect, as evidenced by its navigation shortcomings, among other things. You don't need to worry about your furniture, but it is noticeable that this model does run into obstacles a few times.
But with an asking price of $850, this shortcoming is more than bearable in our eyes. What sticks in the mind, especially after the review, is the good cleaning performance of the robot vacuum cleaner with mopping function. Regardless of the surface, the suction power of the N30 Pro Omni is impressive.
The same applies to the mopping performance of the N30 Pro Omni. What's more, the all-in-one base station with integrated mop washing and drying feature makes this home appliance particularly low maintenance. As usual, you only have to replace the dust bag yourself.
It is not too difficult to recommend the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni with its $850 price tag. Ecovacs offers a complete package with this robot vacuum cleaner that is hard to beat elsewhere. Here's 4.5 out of 5 stars!
Where to Buy the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni
The Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni will be available in stores from October 22 and costs $849.99 a pop according to the recommended retail price. You can purchase it from Amazon or Ecovacs's online store.
Are you impressed with the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni? What is your opinion of this new robot vacuum cleaner? Please let us know in the comments.
