Cyber Monday 2020: all the best tech deals today
Cyber Monday 2020 is here and we've been saving our pennies to splash on some awesome tech. This year's edition is expected to provide a great number of incredible deals. You can find where to get the best possible ones right here. Read on to find our selection of the best Cyber Monday deals, including these fantastic offers from Amazon.
Shortcuts:
- What is Cyber Monday?
- How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday?
- Where to find the best Cyber Monday deals
- The best deals in the USA
- The best deals in the UK
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Coined by retail research company Shop.org, Cyber Monday is viewed as the beginning of the holiday shopping season. You'll be able to find some of the best tech specials during this time.
Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday delivers huge savings and discounts on thousands of products from many of the biggest retailers, including Amazon, John Lewis, Argos and Currys PC World. You'll also be able to find deals from some smaller retailers. We here at NextPit are getting into the spirit too. We have some hand-picked deals on our homepage, so be sure to check them out.
How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday?
The difference between these two shopping days is characterized largely by consumer behaviour. More people will shop on Black Friday but tend to spend more on Cyber Monday. There are also differences in terms of the products and deals available, but both days turn up huge savings on electronics, apparel, and entertainment products.
Where to find the best Cyber Monday deals
Well, that would be right here on NextPit. We’ll bring you the tech best deals throughout the day to help you get the hottest products at the best prices. If that’s not enough, we’ll provide a list of places where you can go hunting on your own.
Most of the major online retailers will be running flash sales throughout the day, so if you know what you're looking for, just head over to the relevant retailers and see if the product you want is being offered.
UK deals this Cyber Monday 2020
UK vendors still don't match the sheer size and scale as the US for Cyber Monday, but it's growing with every passing year. Take a look at some of the links below for some suggested vendors this year. Amazon provided the best deals last year, so that might be your best bet. Some UK vendors also use their Black Friday landing pages to promote Cyber Monday.
Quick links UK:
What products are you hoping to get a discount on this Cyber Monday? Let us know in the comments.
