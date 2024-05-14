These Are the Best Motorola Phones to Buy in 2024
What is the ideal Motorola cell phone to buy in 2024? The answer, as always, depends on the type of use and budget of each one. After all, the Lenovo brand covers almost every price range on the market, from inexpensive smartphones to powerful machines that turn into a computer or a game console. We've separated the current options from the Moto G, Edge, and Razr families, including our recommendations.
Be aware that this list was made with the North American lineup. And Lenovo—like its Chinese rivals—often offers different models depending on the market. And confusingly renames devices with seemingly no pattern.
The best Motorola phones in one place:
As of 2024, Motorola offers three lines of cell phones in the US: Edge, G, and Razr. In addition, it is still possible to find devices from the Moto One line, without any new release for over a year. We have divided this article according to product lines, just click on one of the following shortcuts to go straight to the family you are looking for.
Motorola Edge: Smartphones with a premium camera and display
|2023 Flagship
|Affordable premium
|2022 Flagship
|Look for deals
|Product
|Picture
|Display
|6.7'' OLED
2400 x 1080 pixels (394 PPI)
165 Hz refresh rate
|6.5'' OLED
2400 x 1080 pixels
144 Hz refresh rate
|6.7'' OLED
2400 x 1080 pixels
120 Hz refresh rate
|6.8'' LCD
2460 x 1080 pixels
144 Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 778G
|RAM
|8 GB LPDDR5X
|8 GB
|8 GB LPDDR5
|8 GB
|Storage
|512 GB
|256 GB
|512 GB
|256 GB
|microSD
|❌
|Software
|Android 13
|Android 13
|Android 12
|Android 11
|Camera
|Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
Ultra-wide: 50 MP, f/2.2
2x Telephoto: 12 MP, f/1.6
|Main: 50 MP, f/1.4, OIS
Ultra-wide/macro: 13 MP, f/2.2
|Main: 50 MP, F/1.8, OIS
Ultra-wide: 50 MP, f/2.2
Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4
|Main: 108 MP, f/1.9
Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2
Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4
|Selfie
|60 MP, f/2.2
|32 MP, f/2.45
|60 MP, f/2,2
|32 MP, f/2.3
|Battery
|5100 mAh
|4400 mAh
|4800 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charging
|68 W wired charging
15 W wireless charging
5 W wireless power-sharing
|68 W wired charging
15 W wireless charging
|68 W wired charging
15 W wireless charging
5 W wireless power-sharing
|30 W wired charging
|Connectivity
|5G | Wi-Fi 6e | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
|5G | Wi-Fi 6e | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC
|5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC
|5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC
|IP certification
|IP68
|IP 52
|❌
|Dimensions
|161.16 x 74 x 8.59 mm
|158.43 x 71.99 x 7.49 mm
|163.06 x 75.95 x 8.79 mm
|169 x 75.6 x 9 mm
|Weight
|203 g
|171 g
|196 g
|200 g
|Rating
|
|
|
|
|Offers*
The Edge line put Motorola back in the high-end segment, with premium finishes, modern processors, and 5G options, as well as the Edge screen that gave the line its name. Since 2021, however, the company abandoned the latter feature, opting instead for traditional screens in the Edge 20 (2021) and 30 (2022) lines.
The Edge models still draw attention for their design, but they also stand out for their camera sets, with a high-resolution main sensor. In addition, the screens offer high refresh rates for smoother graphics in games or in the interface.
Good
- Good haptics
- Good display
- IP68 certification
- Fast processor
- Good update guarantee
- Very good battery life
- Moto My UX and Ready For
- 68-watt (EU=125 W) TurboPower power adapter
Bad
- Camera is not flagship-level
- Only one memory configuration
- No headphone jack
- No microSD support
It's worth noting that the entire 2023 line includes support for 5G networks, from the flagship Edge+ (Edge 40 Pro in other markets) to the mid-range Edge (2021, Edge 20 in other markets), which features similar specs to the popular Moto G line.
Razr: Retro foldable smartphone
|2023 Ultra
|2023 mid-range
|Import-only
|2020 5G model
|Product
|Picture
|Internal display
|6.9'' OLED
2640 x 1080 pixels (413 PPI)
165 Hz refresh rate
|6.9'' OLED
2640 x 1080 pixels (413 PPI)
144 Hz refresh rate
|6.7" OLED
2400 x 1080 pixels (394 PPI)
144 Hz refresh rate
|6.2" OLED
2412 x 876 pixels
60 Hz refresh rate
|External display
|3.6'' OLED
1066 x 1056 pixels (413 PPI)
144 Hz refresh rate
|1.5'' OLED
194 x 368 pixels (282 PPI)
60 Hz refresh rate
|2.7'' OLED
800 x 573 pixels (372 PPI)
60 Hz refresh rate
|2.7'' OLED
800 x 600 pixels
60 Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Snapdragon 765G
|RAM
|8 / 12 GB LPDDR5
|8 GB LPDDR4X
|8 GB LPDDR5
|8 GB
|Storage
|256 / 512 GB UFS 3.1
|128 (US) / 256 (Global) GB UFS 2.2
|256 GB UFS 3.1
|256 GB
|microSD
|❌
|Software
|Android 13
|Android 12
|Android 10
|Camera
|Main: 12 MP, f/1.5, OIS
Wide: 13 MP, f/2.2, 108° FOV
|Main: 64 MP, f/1.7, OIS
Wide: 13 MP, f/2.2, 120° FOV
|Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS
Wide: 13 MP, f/2.2, 120° FOV
|Main: 48 MP, f/1.7, OIS
|Selfie
|32 MP, f/2.4
|20 MP, f/2.2
|Battery
|3800 mAh
|4200 mAh
|3500 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Charging
|30 W wired charging (Global: 33 W)
5 W wireless charging
|30 W wired charging
|15 W wired charging
|Connectivity
|5G | Wi-Fi 6e | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC
|5G | Wi-Fi 6e | Bluetooth 5.1 | NFC
|5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.1 | NFC
|IP certification
|IP52
|❌
|Dimensions
|Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99 mm
Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1 mm
|Open: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35 mm
Closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8 mm
|Open: 79.79 x 166.99 x 7.62 mm
Closed: 79.79 x 86.45 x 16.99 mm
|Open: 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm
Closed: 91.7 x 72.6 x 16 mm
|Weight
|188.5 g
|188.6 g
|200 g
|192 g
|Rating
|
|
|
|
|Offers*
Riding high on nostalgia, the Moto Razr (2019) seemed poised for success, but the high price, early problems with the foldable screen technology, mid-range specs, and stiff competition from the Galaxy Z Flip made life difficult for the compact Motorola. Not even the release of the 5G version with an improved processor was enough to reverse the fortunes of the Razr.
Motorola updated its foldable with a true flagship processor at the end of 2022, with the Razr (2022) getting a 4/5 stars rating in the nextpit review. The phone, however, was not launched in the US. North Americans had to wait until June 2023 to get not only one Razr but two, launched globally as the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra duo. Check the specifications above for more details.
Good
- Good photos under good lighting conditions
- Fully functional cover screen
- All-day battery life
- Adequate processing power
- Pleasant form factor
- Fits well in the hand
- Wireless charging support
Bad
- Cover display is a fingerprint magnet
- Camera performance is poor at night
- Battery capacity is too small
Moto G: the mid-range is bigger than ever
The best-seller range for the brand worldwide, the Moto G family has expanded beyond the Plus/Pro/Power designations in recent years. Now, instead of generations easily identified by the number after the letter G, each model has an ever-growing name, according to the features and power of the model, while in other countries, Lenovo tried to name the models against the equivalent Galaxy A rival.
The Moto G line is in full transition to 5G, so the current catalog includes both models compatible with the latest generation of mobile data, as well as with 4G models, always focused on the important price-performance ratio...
Shopping cart: how not to regret it
For those who got used to a simple segmentation of Moto in the Google days, with the E, G, and X lines, each well delimited, the brand's range in 2024 may seem confusing, but we hope to have helped you in your buying decision.
The company still lists on its website other models from previous years, in addition to the One family, but the lack of updates for the older models makes it difficult to recommend buying the devices, especially with more modern models in the same price ranges. Before closing, we leave you with a tip when it comes to buying your new Motorola.
How to buy cell phones at the best price
With the smartphone model in mind, if you have gone to a physical store you may have been disappointed by the prices charged. Try price comparators like Google Shopping, which compares numerous stores with each other. This way you will usually find the best price for the desired device.
How to buy smartphones at great prices
Depending on when you read this article, it might be worth waiting for a sale. Days like Black Friday, where you can pick up smartphones for cheaper than usual. We have highlighted some of them for you in the following table.
Did you miss any specific model of the brand? Do you like the current organization of Motorola's product line? Leave your comment below and let us know what the company needs to overcome Samsung in the Android market.
Article updated in May 2024 with new suggestions. Comments prior to the update were kept and may look out of context.
