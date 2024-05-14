What is the ideal Motorola cell phone to buy in 2024? The answer, as always, depends on the type of use and budget of each one. After all, the Lenovo brand covers almost every price range on the market, from inexpensive smartphones to powerful machines that turn into a computer or a game console. We've separated the current options from the Moto G, Edge, and Razr families, including our recommendations.

Be aware that this list was made with the North American lineup. And Lenovo—like its Chinese rivals—often offers different models depending on the market. And confusingly renames devices with seemingly no pattern.

The best Motorola phones in one place:

Absolute best performance Foldable flagship Price-performance pick Accessible foldable Productivity pick Product Motorola Edge+ (2023) Motorola Razr+ (2023) Motorola Edge (2023) Motorola Razr (2023) Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) Picture Review Review: Motorola Edge+ (2023) Review: Motorola Razr+ (2023) Review: Motorola Edge (2023) Review: Motorola Razr (2023) Not yet tested Display 6.7-inch OLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

165 Hz refresh rate Internal: 6.9-inch OLED

2640 x 1080 pixels

165 Hz

External: 3.6-inch

OLED

1066 x 1056 pixels

144 Hz 6.5-inch OLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

144 Hz Internal: 6.9-inch OLED

2640 x 1080 pixels

144 Hz

External: 1.5-inch OLED

194 x 368 pixels

60 Hz 6.5-inch LCD

1600 x 720 pixels

90 Hz SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 MediaTek Helio G85 Memory 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM

512 GB storage 8 / 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

256 / 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage 8 GB RAM

256 GB storage 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

128 GB UFS 2.2 storage 4 GB RAM

64 GB storage

microSD expansion OS Android 13

Three system upgrades

Four years of security updates Android 13

Three system upgrades

Four years of security updates Android 13

Three system upgrades

Four years of security updates Android 13

Three system upgrades

Four years of security updates Android 13

One system upgrade

Three years of security updates Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 50 MP, f/2.2

Telephoto 2x: 12 MP, f/1.6 Main: 12 MP, f/1.5, OIS

Wide: 13 MP, f/2.2, 108° FOV

Main: 50 MP, f/1.4, OIS

Ultra-wide/macro: 13 MP, f/2.2

Main: 64 MP, f/1.7, OIS

Wide: 13 MP, f/2.2, 120° FOV

Main: 50 MP, f/1.8

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4

Selfie Camera 60 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f/2.4 32 MP, f/2.45 32 MP, f/2.4 8 MP, f/2.0 Battery 5100 mAh

68 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging

5 W wireless power-sharing 3800 mAh

30 W wired charging

5 W wireless charging 4400 mAh

68 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging 4200 mAh

30 W wired charging

5 W wireless charging 5000 mAh

15 W wired charging

Connectivity 5G | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 4G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.0 IP Certification IP68 IP52 IP68 IP52 ❌ Dimensions and weight 161.16 x 74 x 8.59 mm, 203 g Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99 mm

Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1 mm

185 g 158.43 x 71.99 x 7.49 mm, 171 g Open: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35 mm

Closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8 mm

188.6 g 162.89 x 74.08 x 9.19 mm, 195 g Offers*

As of 2024, Motorola offers three lines of cell phones in the US: Edge, G, and Razr. In addition, it is still possible to find devices from the Moto One line, without any new release for over a year. We have divided this article according to product lines, just click on one of the following shortcuts to go straight to the family you are looking for.

Motorola Edge: Smartphones with a premium camera and display

2023 Flagship Affordable premium 2022 Flagship Look for deals Product Motorola Edge+ (2023) Motorola Edge (2023) Motorola Edge+ (2022) Motorola Edge (2021) Picture Display 6.7'' OLED

2400 x 1080 pixels (394 PPI)

165 Hz refresh rate 6.5'' OLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

144 Hz refresh rate 6.7'' OLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate 6.8'' LCD

2460 x 1080 pixels

144 Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 778G RAM 8 GB LPDDR5X 8 GB 8 GB LPDDR5 8 GB Storage 512 GB 256 GB 512 GB 256 GB microSD ❌ Software Android 13 Android 13 Android 12 Android 11 Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 50 MP, f/2.2

2x Telephoto: 12 MP, f/1.6 Main: 50 MP, f/1.4, OIS

Ultra-wide/macro: 13 MP, f/2.2

Main: 50 MP, F/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 50 MP, f/2.2

Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4 Main: 108 MP, f/1.9

Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2

Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4 Selfie 60 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f/2.45 60 MP, f/2,2 32 MP, f/2.3 Battery 5100 mAh 4400 mAh 4800 mAh 5000 mAh Charging 68 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging

5 W wireless power-sharing 68 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging

68 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging

5 W wireless power-sharing 30 W wired charging



Connectivity 5G | Wi-Fi 6e | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 6e | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC IP certification IP68 IP 52 ❌ Dimensions 161.16 x 74 x 8.59 mm 158.43 x 71.99 x 7.49 mm 163.06 x 75.95 x 8.79 mm 169 x 75.6 x 9 mm Weight 203 g 171 g 196 g 200 g Rating Read the Edge+ (2023) review Read the Edge (2023) review Not yet rated Read the Edge (2021) review Offers*

The Edge line put Motorola back in the high-end segment, with premium finishes, modern processors, and 5G options, as well as the Edge screen that gave the line its name. Since 2021, however, the company abandoned the latter feature, opting instead for traditional screens in the Edge 20 (2021) and 30 (2022) lines.

The Edge models still draw attention for their design, but they also stand out for their camera sets, with a high-resolution main sensor. In addition, the screens offer high refresh rates for smoother graphics in games or in the interface.

Summary Buy Motorola Edge+ (2023) Good Good haptics

Good display

IP68 certification

Fast processor

Good update guarantee

Very good battery life

Moto My UX and Ready For

68-watt (EU=125 W) TurboPower power adapter Bad Camera is not flagship-level

Only one memory configuration

No headphone jack

No microSD support Go to review Motorola Edge+ (2023)

It's worth noting that the entire 2023 line includes support for 5G networks, from the flagship Edge+ (Edge 40 Pro in other markets) to the mid-range Edge (2021, Edge 20 in other markets), which features similar specs to the popular Moto G line.

Razr: Retro foldable smartphone

2023 Ultra 2023 mid-range Import-only 2020 5G model Product Motorola Razr+ (2023) Motorola Razr (2023) Motorola Razr (2022) Motorola Razr (2020) Picture Internal display 6.9'' OLED

2640 x 1080 pixels (413 PPI)

165 Hz refresh rate 6.9'' OLED

2640 x 1080 pixels (413 PPI)

144 Hz refresh rate 6.7" OLED

2400 x 1080 pixels (394 PPI)

144 Hz refresh rate 6.2" OLED

2412 x 876 pixels

60 Hz refresh rate External display 3.6'' OLED

1066 x 1056 pixels (413 PPI)

144 Hz refresh rate 1.5'' OLED

194 x 368 pixels (282 PPI)

60 Hz refresh rate 2.7'' OLED

800 x 573 pixels (372 PPI)

60 Hz refresh rate 2.7'' OLED

800 x 600 pixels

60 Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Snapdragon 765G RAM 8 / 12 GB LPDDR5 8 GB LPDDR4X 8 GB LPDDR5 8 GB Storage 256 / 512 GB UFS 3.1 128 (US) / 256 (Global) GB UFS 2.2 256 GB UFS 3.1 256 GB microSD ❌ Software Android 13 Android 12 Android 10 Camera Main: 12 MP, f/1.5, OIS

Wide: 13 MP, f/2.2, 108° FOV Main: 64 MP, f/1.7, OIS

Wide: 13 MP, f/2.2, 120° FOV Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Wide: 13 MP, f/2.2, 120° FOV Main: 48 MP, f/1.7, OIS

Selfie 32 MP, f/2.4 20 MP, f/2.2 Battery 3800 mAh 4200 mAh 3500 mAh 2800 mAh Charging 30 W wired charging (Global: 33 W)

5 W wireless charging 30 W wired charging

15 W wired charging

Connectivity 5G | Wi-Fi 6e | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 6e | Bluetooth 5.1 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.1 | NFC IP certification IP52 ❌ Dimensions Open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99 mm

Closed: 73.95 x 88.42 x 15.1 mm Open: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35 mm

Closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8 mm Open: 79.79 x 166.99 x 7.62 mm

Closed: 79.79 x 86.45 x 16.99 mm Open: 169.2 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm

Closed: 91.7 x 72.6 x 16 mm Weight 188.5 g 188.6 g 200 g 192 g Rating Read the Razr+ (2023) review Read the Razr (2023) review Read the Razr (2022) review Not yet rated Offers*

Riding high on nostalgia, the Moto Razr (2019) seemed poised for success, but the high price, early problems with the foldable screen technology, mid-range specs, and stiff competition from the Galaxy Z Flip made life difficult for the compact Motorola. Not even the release of the 5G version with an improved processor was enough to reverse the fortunes of the Razr.

Motorola updated its foldable with a true flagship processor at the end of 2022, with the Razr (2022) getting a 4/5 stars rating in the nextpit review. The phone, however, was not launched in the US. North Americans had to wait until June 2023 to get not only one Razr but two, launched globally as the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra duo. Check the specifications above for more details.

Summary Buy Motorola Razr+ (2023) Good Good photos under good lighting conditions

Fully functional cover screen

All-day battery life

Adequate processing power

Pleasant form factor

Fits well in the hand

Wireless charging support Bad Cover display is a fingerprint magnet

Camera performance is poor at night

Battery capacity is too small Go to review Motorola Razr+ (2023)

Moto G: the mid-range is bigger than ever

Productivity tool Long battery life Mid-range Entry-level pick Product Motorola Moto G Stylus (2024) Motorola Moto G Power (2024) Motorola Moto G 5G (2024) Motorola Moto G Play (2024) Picture Display 6.7-inch OLED

2400 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch LCD

2400 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz 6.6-inch LCD

1612 x 720 pixels

120 Hz 6.5-inch LCD

1600 x 720 pixels

90 Hz SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Snapdragon 680 Memory 8 GB RAM

256 GB storage

microSD storage expansion 8 GB RAM

128 GB storage

No storage expansion 4 GB RAM

128 GB storage

microSD storage expansion 4 GB RAM

128 GB storage

microSD storage expansion OS Android 14 Android 14 Android 14 Android 13 Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 13 MP, f/2.2 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8

Selfie Camera 32 MP, f/2.4 16 MP, f/2.4 8 MP, f/2.0 8 MP, f/2.0 Battery 5000 mAh

30 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging 5000 mAh

30 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging 5000 mAh

18 W wired charging 5000 mAh

18 W wired charging Connectivity 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.1 | NFC 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.1 | NFC 4G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.1 IP Certification ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ Dimensions and weight 162.5 x 74.7 x 8.3 mm, 190 g 167.22 x 76.44 x 8.5 m, 201 g 164.4 x 74.96 x 8.2 mm, 194 g 163.8 x 74.96 x 8.3 mm, 185 g Offers*

The best-seller range for the brand worldwide, the Moto G family has expanded beyond the Plus/Pro/Power designations in recent years. Now, instead of generations easily identified by the number after the letter G, each model has an ever-growing name, according to the features and power of the model, while in other countries, Lenovo tried to name the models against the equivalent Galaxy A rival.

The Moto G line is in full transition to 5G, so the current catalog includes both models compatible with the latest generation of mobile data, as well as with 4G models, always focused on the important price-performance ratio...

Shopping cart: how not to regret it

For those who got used to a simple segmentation of Moto in the Google days, with the E, G, and X lines, each well delimited, the brand's range in 2024 may seem confusing, but we hope to have helped you in your buying decision.

The company still lists on its website other models from previous years, in addition to the One family, but the lack of updates for the older models makes it difficult to recommend buying the devices, especially with more modern models in the same price ranges. Before closing, we leave you with a tip when it comes to buying your new Motorola.

How to buy cell phones at the best price

With the smartphone model in mind, if you have gone to a physical store you may have been disappointed by the prices charged. Try price comparators like Google Shopping, which compares numerous stores with each other. This way you will usually find the best price for the desired device.

How to buy smartphones at great prices

Depending on when you read this article, it might be worth waiting for a sale. Days like Black Friday, where you can pick up smartphones for cheaper than usual. We have highlighted some of them for you in the following table.

Upcoming sales events Amazon Prime Day tbc Black Week 25 to 29 November 2024 Black Friday 29 November 2024 Cyber Monday 2 December 2024

NextPit's best phones lists

Did you miss any specific model of the brand? Do you like the current organization of Motorola's product line? Leave your comment below and let us know what the company needs to overcome Samsung in the Android market.

Article updated in May 2024 with new suggestions. Comments prior to the update were kept and may look out of context.