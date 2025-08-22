Apple's Watch Ultra 2 is its rugged and beefier smartwatch. However, its premium price is a barrier for many users. If you've been waiting for it to go down to a reasonable price, then your patience has paid off. Most variants have dropped to $649, with discounts varying between $130 to $150 at Amazon and Best Buy.

You can pick the Rugged Titanium with an Orange Ocean Band or choose from an Alpine Loop available in Olive or Indigo. The Trail Loop is also on sale in either a Gray or Black finish.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Ultra 2 Save up to $150 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Why Pick the Apple Watch Ultra 2?

Apple's Watch Ultra 2 (review) is aimed at more active users, adventurers, and athletes. It has a more durable chassis made of aerospace-grade titanium and is military-graded, which can better withstand bumps and drops. Plus, the smartwatch adds 100-meter water resistance and is certified for scuba diving, which is not available in the standard Apple Watch.

There's also a customizable Action button that is useful for navigating the watch when your other hand is occupied or wet. Another differentiating feature on the Watch Ultra 2 is a siren mode, which could be useful in emergency situations or when on a trail. The only quips we have is that it's bulkier and heavier than the regular watch.

Apple's Watch Ultra 2 features an customizable Action Button and a higher water resistance. / © nextpit

The Watch Ultra 2 features an upgraded flat display, which has a higher brightness level at 3,000 nits. This ensures that the content is legible even when you're out under the sun. The panel is protected by a sapphire glass, compared to the Ion-X in the aluminum Watch Series. Plus, you get a bigger battery.

Regarding tracking, you get extensive capabilities like continuous heart rate with irregular rhythm notifications, blood oxygen saturation level, and temperature monitoring. There's also an on-demand ECG with AFib and cycle tracking with ovulation estimates for women.

The Watch Ultra 2 has even more impressive outdoor and fitness tracking. It has a dual-frequency GPS for more accurate positioning, with support for Backtrack, Compass Waypoint, and Elevation Alerts. Those more into sports can take advantage of heart rate zones and multisport and custom workouts.

Another reason the Watch Ultra 2 is favored is for its battery life. It is rated to last longer than the Watch Series, with 72 hours in low power mode.

Would you prefer these features in the Watch Ultra 2 in exchange for a lighter build? Tell us in the comments.