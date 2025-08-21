Today is a big day for Android fans. Google unveiled the Pixel 10 range and Pixel Watch 4 while also releasing the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 1, or Quarterly Platform Release 2. This is the first beta installment in the update that is planned to ship in December. However, Pixel users can now get an early taste of what's to come. Here are the major additions to this firmware and why it's worth testing.

While we prepare for the stable release of the Android 16 QPR1 update sometime in September, Google is shifting its gears and has released the QPR2 Beta 1 for testers and developers. Those who are in the QPR1 beta can update to the QPR2 beta.

Like the first quarterly release, the first QPR2 introduces notable enhancements and tweaks. The Android 16 QPR2 beta program is open for the Pixel 6 all the way to the Pixel 9 series as well as the Pixel Tablet. The upcoming Pixel 10 will also be eligible for the Android QPR2 Beta.

Lock Screen Widgets

One of the major features in the update is lock screen widgets, which is labeled as Hub mode. It's a feature first made available on the Pixel Tablet (review) and on supporting tablets from other OEMs.

Android QPR2 Beta 1 enables lock screen widgets for Pixel smartphones. / © nextpit

The functions of the lock screen widgets are similar to the tablet version, where the lock screen is turned into a glanceable widget hub mode when the device is charging or in a dock. It has multiple pages and each section can be customized. The widgets come in fixed sizes and designs, but you can fit multiple widgets on a single screen depending on the available space.

Force Dark Theme in Apps

Still finding your screen too bright? Android 16 QPR2 introduces an expanded dark theme that now forces a darker theme in unsupported apps or with a UI that doesn't natively support a dark theme. The inversion of the theme supports the splash screen and other interfaces and extends to the status and notification bar.

Android QPR2 introduces expanded dark themes for apps. / © nextpit

The expanded dark theme is an accessibility improvement for users sensitive to light or who have vision problems, but it's also useful for users who take advantage of dark themes for battery life.

Auto-Themed Icons

Google is adding the ability of auto-theming for app icons with Android 16 QPR2 Beta. It's a developer-level change, but this will see a direct benefit to end-users. Developers will get automatic themed icon generator that they can utilize in their apps while for users they can expect more apps to get themed icons for a consistent look on your home screen. Additionally, themed icons option is now labeled Minimal.

Improved Haptics and Brightness Slider

Google is giving developers the tools to fine-tune haptic responses for an improved tactile experience in their apps. It's one way to give users a different vibration level depending on their use and accessibility needs.

Meanwhile, there's a new system slider that lets users adjust the HDR intensity. The set level will be applied automatically to HDR content displayed on the screen.

Native PDF Editing Features

Another productivity upgrade is in the native PDF file manager. Users can now edit and annotate PDF documents, which have been missing in the native app version. It's more than a useful tool, as many PDF alternatives offer editing as a premium or paid feature.

Personal Audio Switcher

Android 16 QPR2 will integrate a personal audio switcher for Bluetooth LE (BLE) Audio devices right into the system output user interface, making access faster and more streamlined across connected devices. Along with this, there's optimization for LE Audio connection.

Beefier Security

The update also brings the new Secure Lock Device mode, which is a stricter, system-level state for better protection. It locks the device automatically and requires the primary authentication, like a PIN and password, instead of biometrics. It also hides notifications and alerts on the lock screen.

In the theft protection settings, users get a new Failed Authentication toggle that will lock down the device after a security breach or failed logins.

Most of these features will likely be carried over in the public Android 16 QPR2, which is expected to be released in December. But more than these enhancements and changes, there will be more additions in the next betas.

Are you excited to test some of these features on your Pixel? Let us know your plans.