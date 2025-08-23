Gamescom Highlight: Keep an Eye on This Incredible Survival Game

While at Gamescom , I made sure to check out some games from smaller studios. And among them, I found some amazing hidden gems. One of them is called Frostrail, and it's a survival RPG with some really cool ideas. At first glance, Frostrail looks like a fusion of Metro Exodus, Frostpunk, and Snowpiercer, which is undoubtedly a combination to behold.

Frostrail: An Epic Journey by Train

As soon as you load into the game, you are greeted by a seemingly endless frozen wasteland. Interrupted only by cold steel rails peaking out from beneath the snow and an old train that's waiting for you. You are part of the Penitent Gardeners. A group of people who travel by rail, seeking salvation and justice in a world lost to snow.

Your steam-powered train is the only way forward, and throughout your journey, it becomes so much more than just a mode of transportation. It's a refuge, a safety, and it evolves alongside you as the way ahead becomes fraught with more and more danger. You must stop frequently to stock up on fuel and materials for crafting, which are essential for upgrading your arsenal and making sure your train withstands the many dangers of this forsaken world.

The generator is at the heart of your train and of utmost importance. / © FakeFish

Gameplay: An Engaging Co-Op Adventure

The joy of Frostrail is that the game can be played both solo and in co-op with friends. When playing together, many tasks can be divided, and it truly feels like the game is being built with co-op in mind. So while you can go at it on your own, bringing your friend into the game doesn't feel like a feature that was tacked on after the fact.

While I was shown the game at Gamescom, I caught a glimpse of what the gameplay is going to look like. Based on what I saw, the game is going to be full of excitement and devoid of dull moments. Points of interest are never too far apart and there's never nothing to do while you travel along the rails.

What Convinced Me: The Atmosphere

The one thing that stood out to me personally is the game's atmosphere. I used to live in Russia for a while, far away from big cities like Moscow or Saint Petersburg. And when I looked at the world in Frostrail, it took me right back to those gloomy winter days on which the temperature hit lows of -40°C.

And that's not an easy thing to achieve. The developers managed to create a world that fills you with a slight sense of dread without being heavy-handed.

The developers are from Finland, which explains the incredible landscape and atmosphere. / © FakeFish

Frostrail is still in its early stages of development. The developers plan on releasing the game into Early Access first to gather valuable community feedback and make adjustments before the final release. I will keep you updated on any new developments, as Frostrail is undoubtedly a game that I will be watching closely.

