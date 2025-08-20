I Tried the Pixel 10's Software: These Features Surprised Me

Google officially unveiled the Pixel 10 series, and just like in the previous year, four models are available: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. I already talked about the hardware in detail separately—now it's all about the software. In addition to "vanilla" Android 16, Google also offers some exclusive functions.

All models run the latest Android 16 and regularly receive so-called "Pixel Drops"—minor function updates that are released every three months and bring exclusive new features. I was given a live demonstration of three of these exclusive functions at Google.

Live Translator: Simultaneous and Offline

I was really impressed by the new live translator. Although other manufacturers such as Samsung have offered this function for some time now, and Apple will also introduce it with iOS 26 this fall, and the implementation in the Pixel 10 appears to be much more technically mature than Samsung's effort.

This function can be activated when making a call and translates the conversation in real-time, directly on the device, and without an internet connection. This is particularly practical: only one of the call participants needs to use a Pixel 10. The other can use any phone.

In the demo, the speed of the translation was remarkable. While the other party was still speaking, the translation was already superimposed in a similar voice. The AI did not wait until the end of the sentence, but translated continuously. The accuracy wasn't always perfect, but for the first time, it was possible to have an actual conversation with a person in another language — and that really surprised me.

The live translator on the Pixel 10. / © Timo Brauer / nextpit

Camera Coach: Better Photos with Instructions

Another new function primarily targets beginners who are new to smartphone photography. There is a new icon in the camera app—a small camera with an asterisk. If you tap it, the AI analyzes the scene and asks what kind of photo you want to take. It could suggest a portrait if it detects a close-up shot of a face.

The app then provides live tips: the suitable focal length, whether you should get closer to the subject, and from which angle the photo will look best. I will probably rarely use this function in everyday life, but it is a useful aid for beginners to achieve better results.

It now comes with instructions to become a better photographer. / © Timo Brauer / nextpit

Super Zoom: Now up to 100x

Google has also improved the zoom capability. The Pixel 10 offers a 5x optical zoom for the very first time — just like the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL. A new feature is the digital zoom, which now extends up to 100x on the Pro model. Other manufacturers like Samsung have been offering this for some time, but Google seemed to have implemented it successfully, and the results in an initial demo were impressive. Lower zoom levels also benefit from the optimized camera software.