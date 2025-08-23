Marvel's Deadpool VR Gamescom Review: My Favorite VR-Game So Far

I spent three days at Gamescom and checked out some of the greatest games to come. One of those games is Marvel's Deadpool VR, which I got to play for around 30 minutes. And while that may not sound like a lot, it's certainly enough to get a good feel for how the game plays.

Unfortunately, VR remains a relatively niche topic. However, with VR headsets not only improving but also becoming cheaper, that may change over the coming years. And Marvel's Deadpool VR is a game that showcases just how well VR has evolved and what it can achieve in the future.

Marvel's Deadpool VR: Pure Action

The greatest thing about Marvel's Deadpool VR is perhaps its pacing. The game simply does not feel like a cinematic story that's occasionally interrupted by action sequences. Instead, most of its story is told while you're actively playing the game, which makes for one hell of a ride to be sure. It fully immerses you into the game as Deadpool and makes action sequences feel less like "scheduled intermissions".

And on the topic of Deadpool, the game does a great job of not just putting you in his shoes, but conveying his personality through clever voice lines and cheeky commentary. In classic Deadpool fashion, he's going to comment on everything and will occasionally call you out for missing things or flubbing a fight.

Gameplay: Action Without The Nausea

A common issue with fast-paced VR games is motion sickness. I myself struggle with some of the older games, which is why I was a bit more cautious when approaching Marvel's Deadpool VR. But somehow, the game manages to eradicate motion sickness for me completely. According to the developers, a big part of that is keeping the horizon centered even when wall-running or using the grapple gun.

More from Gamescom: The Legend of Khiimori First Review

And these subtle changes make a big difference. The game moves quickly, you are constantly turning, sliding, and running around, but instead of being disorienting, it's genuinely a lot of fun. It took me a few minutes to get used to it, but by my second fight, I was turning and twisting like a pro. The game feels very intuitive overall, and the controls just work. You don't have to hit a super-specific spot over your shoulder to grab your swords; the general area does just fine.

Despite constantly turning, jumping, and falling, I didn't feel nauseous. / © Marvel

And when I took my headset off after those 30 minutes, I didn't feel that well-known post-VR whooziness at all. In the future, developers plan to include various accessibility options that enable gameplay while seated and accommodate different body types.

Graphics: Beautifully Violent

Marvel's Deadpool VR is likely to receive a Mature rating. And for good reason. The game's graphics are rather cartoonish and fit the story and general vibe, but that doesn't mean that there is no graphic violence. Whether you're slicing up enemies mid-air, slicing them open straight down the middle, or being impaled on a spike yourself, brutality is an integral part of the game.

The cartoonish style and clever commentary make it feel a lot less drastic, but there's no denying that this game may not be well-suited for young children. Personally, I think that the brutality actually fits the game and isn't just for show.

An original Deadpool Story

Throughout my short time playing, I have not had the opportunity to see much of the game's story. However, the developers told me that Marvel's Deadpool VR tells an original story that pays homage to the source material without creating any awkward or conflicting moments.

In essence, the game puts you at the center of a live TV show. The more you kill, slash, and fight, the higher the viewer count will be. If you're familiar with The Running Man, you'll get the general idea of the game.

The game tells an original story through the eyes of Deadpool. / © Marvel

Marvel's Deadpool VR: Play or Skip?

If you're on the fence about trying the game, this section is for you. Personally, I'm eager to get my hands on the game and give it a more in-depth try. A limiting factor for some may be that the game will be released exclusively for Meta Quest 3 and 3S. So if you're like me and use a niche headset that connects to SteamVR, you're unfortunately out of luck.

More from Gamescom: Dune Awakening Is About to Become Even Better

The developers have not excluded the possibility of the game eventually being available on other devices, but there are no concrete plans to make it happen. As such, you shouldn't get your hopes up. It will most likely be at least a year, if not longer, before we hear anything about that.

Do you own a Meta Quest 3 or 3S? If you do, will you give Marvel's Deadpool VR a try? Let me know in the comments below!