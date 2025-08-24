Biped 2: This Adorable Co-op Action Adventure is a Must-Have

If you've been on YouTube in the past month or so, you know that cute and funny co-op games are all the rage right now. They always look like so much fun when played by your favorite YouTubers, and this week at Gamescom , I had the opportunity to try one myself. The name of the game is Biped 2, and it's got one exciting twist that elevates it above and beyond your typical coop game.

Biped 2: Fun With Friends, And Without

Most co-op games require a second player, and can't be played without one. Biped 2 is different in this regard. The game can be played solo, with a friend, or in 4-player co-op. I played with another editor, whom I didn't previously know, and we had a great time. The game is easy to pick up but difficult to master, which makes for some incredibly funny, albeit sometimes frustrating, moments.

But even when you fail, there's something insanely funny about seeing your ever-smiling, happy-go-lucky robot avatar fall down a cliff with an expression of pure joy on its digital face. And these challenging moments are where the game excels. You figure most puzzles out through trial and error, which makes teamwork an essential part of the game.

Biped 2 is a co-op game at heart, but you can play solo as well. / © Steam

And when one of you takes a bit longer to get it, there are no hardcore resets that make you want to throw your controller away. At least, based on my experience, your friendships are safe with this game.

Why You Should Play on Steam

If you're thinking of buying Biped 2, I personally recommend doing so on PC via Steam. Not because Valve is paying me (I wish), but because there are some great features that make Steam the objectively better choice. First off, there's the level editor. Here, you can create your own levels and upload them to the Steam Workshop for others to download and play.

More from Gamescom: This Survival Game is a Hidden Gem

Secondly, the developers plan on offering a friend's pass via Steam. If you're unfamiliar, a friend's pass is essentially a free version of the game that can be given to your friends. That way, only one of you has to actually buy the game. Others can join in for free through this feature. Keep in mind that there are certain limitations, but if you're only interested in playing, this feature can save your friend group some money.

You can create your own levels in Biped 2. / © Steam

You Can Play the Game Right Now!

Over on Steam, you can download a playable Demo of Biped 2 right now. Additionally, the game's full release is imminent. Are you looking forward to the game, and did you play the first part? Let us know in the comments below!