OnePlus Watch 2R Has a Long-Lasting Battery, Now It's 22% Cheaper

OnePlus' smartwatches are among the most reliable in terms of overall tracking and with long battery life, outlasting many pricier alternatives. Right now, you can save big on the more affordable Watch 2R. It has plunged to a new record low of $179 from $229 at Amazon, saving you $50 (22%).

The retailer has both Forest Green and Gunmetal Grey colorways with the same price reduction. It should be noted that these are only the Wi-Fi variants, as OnePlus doesn't sell cellular-ready models in the U.S.

Why Choose the OnePlus Watch 2R?

The OnePlus Watch 2R (review) is a toned-down version in terms of features and price compared to the Watch 2. But apart from those, it offers a lighter build, addressing the main concern with the regular model of being bulky and heavy, which can easily strain your wrist. It carries the same circular form with two buttons on the right side. There are a few subtle differences in the exterior, but overall, we praised its standout design.

But to compensate for those, the OnePlus Watch 2R opts for an aluminum chassis instead of stainless steel. At the same time, the 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display is flat instead of the 2.5D curved one in the pricier model, though the panel is relatively bright and sharp. It also drops the military-grade feature, but there is still an IP68 rating and 5 ATM waterproofing.

OnePlus Watch 2R in detail
The OnePlus Watch 2R is lighter than the OnePlus Watch 2. / © nextpit

We also liked that the OnePlus Watch 2R performs as fast and reliably, thanks to its dual-chip architecture, utilizing a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and BES2700 processors. This enhances power and efficiency for a longer battery life. Between charges, the Watch 2R is rated to last up to 12 days in smart mode, but it can be stretched in power saver mode.

The Watch 2R has comprehensive tracking tools. It supports continuous heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitoring. There are also over 100 sports modes, while the dual-frequency GPS ensures stable and accurate positioning for outdoor workouts. Some quibbles we have are the missing cycle tracking and energy index or daily readiness score that you can find in other smartwatches.

Do you plan on buying the OnePlus Watch 2R at this rate? Share with us in the comments.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

