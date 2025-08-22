Chill Out With $33 Savings on Free PC Games This Week

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge and Strange Horticulture.

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge

Frogs have received lots of positive attention in recent years. Although many people probably wouldn't touch them, they have managed to become emblematic of cozy games. And when it comes to Kamaeru: A Frog Sanctuary, frogs and cozy vibes are exactly what you'll get. The game is about collecting frogs and turning the wetlands into a safe haven for your four-legged friends. With over 500 frogs to collect, it'll take hours before you've exhausted all this game has to offer.

Currently, the game costs approximately $18 on the Epic Games Store. This week, you can download it for free.

Download Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge from the Epic Games Store.

Can you collect all 500 frogs? / © Steam

Strange Horticulture

Strange Horticulture is an occult puzzle game in which you take over as the proprietor of a local plant and herb store. Throughout the game, you will come into contact with the witches and cultists that inhabit the forest surrounding your store. With your plants, you can change the path that your story is going to take. Unravel dark mysteries, be wary of the dangers lurking in the forest, and join a cult to truly immerse yourself in this magical world.

The game usually costs around $15, but you can download it for free this week. It has so far received 4.6 out of 5 stars, which speaks to the game's quality.

Download Strange Horticulture from the Epic Games Store.

You can also get the game for iOS and Android using this link.

This game immerses you in a magical world. / © Steam

To download both games simultaneously, you can also use this link.

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Machinarium

If you liked Pilgrims, given for free three weeks ago, you will love Machinarium from the same studio, Amanita Design. The game follows a classic premise: Save your kidnapped girlfriend from the hands of an evil gang. What is different, though, is the slow pace of exploration, with a typical point-and-click adventure gameplay.

That gives you time to enjoy the impressive hand-drawn 2D artwork that made Amanita Design famous from this and other award-winning games such as Botanicula and Samorost.

Currently, the game costs approximately $20 on the Epic Games Store. Next week, you can download it for free.

Machinarium is an adventure classic with charming graphics. / © Amanita Design

Download Machinarium from the Epic Games Store.

Make Way

What can be better than competing and winning highly stylized races with arcade gameplay and tons of weapons and traps—like a top-view Mario Kart—, but with tracks that you (and your opponents) have just built? That is the weird recipe behind Make Way. Winning unlocks new track pieces and expands the possibilities to create unique tracks for fresh, hectic races.

Make Way also offers multiplatform support, so you can race your friends not only on PC (Steam and Battle.net), but also PlayStation (PS4/PS5), Xbox (One/Series), and even Nintendo Switch.

Make Way is currently not available on the Epic Games Store, but it costs $15 on Steam, where it has "very positive" reviews.

Race against friends on tracks that you build and customize! / © Secret Mode

Download Make Way from the Epic Games Store.

Are you looking forward to downloading any of these free games? Let us know in the comments below!