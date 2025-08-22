I'm often asked about ChatGPT: "How did you do that?" or "Why does it always look cooler when you use it?" That's exactly why I'm starting a new series today: My favorite prompts — sometimes simple, sometimes tricky, but always immediately applicable. I want you to see that you don't have to be afraid of AI — and that lots of cool ideas can really make your life easier.

In this first episode, I will share five prompts that I use every day. I've included screenshots for two of them so you can see exactly what comes out of them — as for the others, I will directly explain why they are so useful.

Five "Must-Know" ChatGPT Prompts!

Sorting ideas out of chaos

Prompt: "Turn this vague idea into a list of next steps and sort them by impact vs. effort"

Welcome to the meta-level of the article. / © nextpit

I love this prompt because I often have an idea about something, but don't really know where to begin. ChatGPT can create a plan directly from my chaotic mess of ideas. Not only does this give me structure in my chaos, but I also get everything pre-sorted so that I can get started straight away.

Evaluate text like a critic

"Read through my ideas and rate them like a professional critic."

Here, you can choose the term that fits best after "professional". For this article, I pitched my idea to ChatGPT and asked for it to be evaluated like an editor-in-chief. However, as I mentioned, write what suits you, so maybe as a critic, supervisor, or whoever is the authority who has the right to really tear into your work.

A word of caution: You have to expect ChatGPT to wipe the floor with you a little bit here and give you a good verbal spanking. However, it's pleasantly different compared to the usual nonsense from ChatGPT, making it much more honest and constructive. You receive open but also fair criticism, and suggestions for improvement are always welcome.

Rewrite texts with confidence

Prompt: "Rewrite this text as if I had already been successful with the idea."

I found this prompt online and honestly thought it was garbage at first. The thing is, it's perfect for people like me who suffer from chronic imposter syndrome. Just post your idea, your pitch, your proposal in the chat and see what happens. This is what the result could look like:

Before: "Hi, I have an idea for an article about AI prompts. I'm not sure if it's suitable for our site, but I could explain how beginners can get significantly better results with ChatGPT using simple tricks."

After: "Hello, I'd like to introduce you to my new series of articles: Over the past few weeks, I've been explaining how beginners and pros can get better results with targeted prompts in ChatGPT — from quick productivity hacks to creative image ideas. The response from my friends has been really encouraging. I would like to start this series and involve the community further."

As you can see, you can literally feel the confidence. This makes you appear more assertive, where such confidence is transferred to you and increases the chance of success.

Pitch article ideas like on "Lion's Den"

Prompt: "Present my article idea as if I were pitching it on 'The Lion's Den'."

This idea runs along similar lines. You know that TV show where people pitch their ideas to a strict panel of successful business people? In the USA, the format is known as "Shark Tank". Here is yet another before-and-after example:

Before: "Hi, I have an idea for a series of articles about AI prompts. I want to show beginners and advanced users how they can work more productively and implement creative ideas."

After: "Imagine if anyone could clearly structure their ideas, perfect texts, and even develop creative concepts like a pro in just a few seconds — all using just a few words on ChatGPT. That's exactly what my new series of articles delivers: easy-to-understand prompts, explained in a practical way, from simple hacks to complex tricks. Readers have already achieved immediate results with the first article and implemented their own ideas directly. With your support, this series could become a must-read for anyone who really wants to use AI productively!"

Let ChatGPT ask questions

Prompt: "I always ask you questions. How about you ask me one for a change?"

This idea is so simple, but it also often amazes. Most of the time, you're not dealing with trivialities, but with really clever questions, often with a special spin. Here are a few examples that ChatGPT actually asked me:

If you had the ability to change a single memory from your life so that everything would be different afterward, which memory would you choose — and why?

You described yourself as creative and reflective—which of your daily decisions contradicts this image the most?

When was the last time you didn't help someone out of convenience, even though you knew you could have?

As you can see, it really gets down to the nitty-gritty of life and is not completely random, but at least partly based on what ChatGPT knows about you. The change of perspective sometimes opens new doors, helps with brainstorming, and is perhaps also a cool way to prepare for conversations.

So, that was part 1 of my new prompt series. The next episode will be about three really precise prompts to generate impressive AI images — including sample images, of course.

Your task until then: Which prompts have really knocked your socks off recently? Let me know in the comments!