If you've been on the fence about getting an Apple MacBook , now is the right time. The M4 MacBook Air is still on sale for $200 off (20%) at Amazon and Best Buy, falling to $799 from $999, which is the best price we've seen.

The deal applies to the base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. All colorways of the M4 MacBook Air are on sale at both retailers, and you can choose from Midnight Black, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight. You can also pick the 8GB/512 GB option for $999, or $200 less than the usual price.

Why Get the Apple M4 MacBook Air?

The M4 MacBook Air (review) is a relatively fresh take on Apple's slim and lightweight laptop. Like the previous generation, it comes in 13- and 15-inch sizes. The smaller 13-inch model offers extra portability, as it can be stowed in most bags or managed with one hand during transport. In general, it's the best MacBook for most types of users.

It packs an accurate and sharp 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, though it is limited to a 60 Hz refresh rate. It offers better contrast and color coverage. It also comes with a large Force Touch trackpad and an excellent keyboard. The aluminum chassis is sturdy but slim and light, measuring 0.44 inches on its side and 2.7 pounds in weight.

Apple's M4 MacBook Air features a new 12 MP webcam that supports Center Stage. / © nextpit

The M4 chip adds extra cores to the CPU, with the overall performance improved by 22% in single-core and 50% in multi-core compared to the M2. The GPU is also more powerful at handling photo and video editing tasks. Despite the extra power, the M4 MacBook Air retains its solid 18-hour battery life. The MacBook can run Apple Intelligence features faster than before as well.

With the new chip, you can now connect up to two external monitors or displays. There are two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports in addition to the MagSafe port. The FaceTime camera has been notably upgraded with a larger 12 MP sensor that supports Center Stage and Desk View.

The deal has been holding for a couple of weeks now, so it's likely that this won't stay long. Do you think the Apple M4 MacBook Air is now worth it at this price?