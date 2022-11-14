Audio-Technica unveils ATH-TWX9 earbuds with spatial audio and anti-bacterial case

Audio-Technica is joining the ranks of manufacturers that offer sterilizing with their headphones. Beyond the bacteria-killing function, its latest ATH-TWX9 in-ears are the company's first wireless earbuds that come with stem design alongside a Sony certified 360 audio.

Rather than making it simpler, the ATH-TWX9 earbuds look noticeably busy outside with a two-tone finish. The buds are IPX4 water resistant, which is enough for sweat or rain splashes. There are also a combination of button and touch controls.

Bacteria-killing UV light in the case

Similar to the LG's Tone Free T90 and T80 TWS, ATH-TWX9's charging case is shipped with UV light sterilization. Audio-Technica says the built-in cleaning system can eliminate most common bacterias such as E. coli from the buds' surface with 99 percent effectiveness.

The ATH-TWX9 employs UV sterilization via LED lights and mirrored internal case / © Audio-Technica

Inside the ATH-TWX9 is a 5.8 mm dynamic sound driver coupled with hybrid noise cancellation. Users have five noise blocking levels as well as hear-through function or transparency mode. These can also be accessed together with equalizer and other modes like low latency through the mobile app. Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are supported too.

The Japanese brand has focused on improving the wireless connectivity of its noise cancelling headphones. In addition to the compatibility with Qualcomm adaptive aptX codec, support for Sony's 360 spatial audio technology and Bluetooth multi-pairing are added. Unsurprisingly, both AAC and SBC are present.

Battery life and pricing of Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9

As regards battery, the headphones are modest among premium alternatives with spatial audio. The pair are rated with 6 hours of playback and another 18.5 hours with the LED-equipped charging case, which are safe to say using the hybrid ANC. These numbers are slightly better compared with the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 that we reviewed.

Audio-Technica is already selling the ATH-TWX9 for $299 (£279.99/€319). The in-ears in Japanese Black color are available in major countries like the UK and Europe aside stateside. Do you think the UV light sterilization is an important headphone feature? Let us know in the comment section.