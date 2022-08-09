LG's new Tone Free T90 and T80 wireless earbuds feature UV sterilization

LG has introduced two new wireless stereo earbuds under its Tone Free series. Both models come active noise cancellation and UV sterilization through their casing while the more premium Tone Free T90 earbuds feature stem-based design. The latter also boasts Dolby Head Tracking audio that is solely designed for in-ear headphones .

LG launches Tone Free T90 and T80 ANC earbuds with UV sterilization.

LG's Tone Free T90 earbuds feature Dolby Head Tracking.

The Tone Free T90 and T80 retail for $230 and $200, respectively.

LG Tone Free T90

According to LG, the T90 earphones are the first in its class that supports the proprietary head-tracking and audio virtualizer technologies from Dolby. The feature is comparable to spatial audio found from Apple's AirPods Pro or Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro, which produces 360-degree immersive output by recalibrating the sound as you move around.

LG's Tone Free T90 headphones feature four microphones on each side which ensure effective noise cancellation and clearer voice calls. More importantly, the newer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity is supported along with atpX Adaptive, SBC, and AAC codecs. Both Google Fast Pair and multi-pairing are also available. The earbuds get IPX4 water resistance protection and Meridian equalizer.

In addition, battery life is rated up to 9 hours with the ANC turned off. It can be extended with an additional 20 hours using the charging chase for a total of 29 hours. Charging time is estimated to be around 2 hours.

LG Tone Free T80 earbuds come with UV sterilization / © LG

LG Tone Free T80

On the other hand, LG's other Tone Free T80 ANC headphones come with typical earbud form but employ extended wing tip for more secure fit. The earbuds are inclined for fitness and outdoor use, thanks to their higher IP67 rating. The Tone Free T80 buds have up to 30 hours of playtime through the case.

Plug and Wireless+ feature on LG Tone Free T90 and T80 wireless earbuds / © LG

Both T80 and T90 take advantage of UV sterilization that is integrated on the charging case. LG says its UVNano technology can kills bacteria up to 99.9 percent. Lastly, the two TWS also utilize the Plug and Wireless+ function by relying on a wired connection to a USB-C or 3.5mm audio source before enabling a wireless connectivity between the case and earbuds.

As regards the pricing, the LG Tone Free T90 and T80 noise cancelling in-ear headphones retail for $230 and $200, respectively. The former is available in white or black colors. LG mentioned that the two TWS will be launched in September.