Hot topics

Save $70 When You Buy the Apple Watch Series 8 Right Now

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Apple Watch Series 8 NextPit 3
© nextpit

While Apple has been regularly discounting the Watch Series 8 recently, but it's not you get to see the offer listed all the time. The good thing is that the standard Apple smartwatch is now on back at its best regular price of $329 on Amazon.

This deal saves you $70 or 18 percent off in all colorways except the red. In addition, the Apple Watch Series 8 offered here is the GPS, which is one without a 4G LTE cellular connectivity, but you don't need to worry if you still intend to bring your iPhone with you.

Apple's Watch Series 8 is packed with high-end features

Apple gave the 2022 Watch Series 8 (review) a handful of new features, including the Car Crash detection that works in tandem with the emergency SOS with the iPhone. This automatically reaches emergency responders if a collision or crash is detected. It also builds on other life-saving features of the watch like the fall detection.

More importantly, there are improvements in the health monitoring department with the addition of cycle prediction based on the skin temperature. You can also expect better sleep tracking with more extensive analysis and data. But overall, the watch retains the core functions like AFib history and on-demand ECG on top of all-day heart and blood oxygen reading. 

Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 comes in new colors. / © NextPit

There is a new battery saving mode as well, which significantly extends the battery life of the Watch Series 8 for a few more days. The watch itself gets an updated Apple S8 chip and an optimized watchOS software, providing more endurance between charges.

Do you think an Apple Watch is useful in your daily routine? Which features are you looking forward most to test? Tell us in the comments.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0) Next
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing