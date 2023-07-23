Save $70 When You Buy the Apple Watch Series 8 Right Now

While Apple has been regularly discounting the Watch Series 8 recently, but it's not you get to see the offer listed all the time. The good thing is that the standard Apple smartwatch is now on back at its best regular price of $329 on Amazon.

This deal saves you $70 or 18 percent off in all colorways except the red. In addition, the Apple Watch Series 8 offered here is the GPS, which is one without a 4G LTE cellular connectivity, but you don't need to worry if you still intend to bring your iPhone with you.

Apple's Watch Series 8 is packed with high-end features

Apple gave the 2022 Watch Series 8 (review) a handful of new features, including the Car Crash detection that works in tandem with the emergency SOS with the iPhone. This automatically reaches emergency responders if a collision or crash is detected. It also builds on other life-saving features of the watch like the fall detection.

More importantly, there are improvements in the health monitoring department with the addition of cycle prediction based on the skin temperature. You can also expect better sleep tracking with more extensive analysis and data. But overall, the watch retains the core functions like AFib history and on-demand ECG on top of all-day heart and blood oxygen reading.

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes in new colors. / © NextPit

There is a new battery saving mode as well, which significantly extends the battery life of the Watch Series 8 for a few more days. The watch itself gets an updated Apple S8 chip and an optimized watchOS software, providing more endurance between charges.

Do you think an Apple Watch is useful in your daily routine? Which features are you looking forward most to test? Tell us in the comments.