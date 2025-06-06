Hot topics

Roborock Saros Z70 Review: The Perfect Robot Vacuum Cleaner?

9 min read 9 min No comments 0
nextpit Roborock Saros Z70 Station
© nextpit
Thomas Kern
Thomas Kern

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

The Roborock Saros Z70 is nothing less than the first robot vacuum cleaner with a robotic arm that can actually grab stuff! The $1,999 question is: how practical is the robotic arm, and is it worth picking up at this price point? Let's find out in nextpit's detailed review.

Roborock Saros Z70

Good

  • Powerful suction and mopping performance
  • Flat design
  • Absurd battery life
  • Comparatively quiet robot vacuum cleaner

Bad

  • The price: a whopping $1,999!
  • Robotic arm is disappointing
  • Surprising navigation errors
Roborock Saros Z70
  • Check offer $2,599.00 (Amazon - new) *
  • Find on eBay (eBay) *
Roborock Saros Z70

Roborock Saros Z70

  • Check offer $2,599.00 (Amazon - new)
  • Find on eBay (eBay)
Roborock Saros Z70: All deals

Design and setup of the Roborock Saros Z70

  Design
Height
  • 7.98 cm
Special features
  • Extendable side brush
  • Extendable mop
  • Integrated robotic arm
Docking station functions
  • Suction function
  • Mop washing with hot water
  • Mop drying with hot air
  • Automatic detergent supply

I admit, I haven't looked forward to reviewing a robot vacuum cleaner as much as I did in this case for a while now. Roborock announced the Roborock Saros Z70, a robot vacuum cleaner with a robotic arm, creating headlines out of nowhere at the beginning of the year.

Measuring 38.1 x 47.5 x 48.8 cm, the docking station is not particularly large, but it is comparatively wide. It contains a 4-liter water tank and a 3-3.5-liter wastewater tank. Roborock also crammed all the maintenance functions you would expect from a premium model. The docking station has a suction function, hot water for mop washing, hot air for mop drying, and an automated detergent supply. A cleaning detergent was not included in the package.

A Roborock Saros Z70 robot vacuum cleaner on a wooden floor.
The Roborock Saros Z70 is super-flat in design. © nextpit
A top view of a Roborock Saros Z70 with two storage compartments.
The classic two-tank system is used here. © nextpit
Roborock Saros Z70 robot vacuum cleaner with open dust container showing a dust bag.
The dust bag and the cleaning agent tank. © nextpit
Close-up of a Roborock Saros Z70's docking station with its dust bin.
The cleaning agent is not included. © nextpit

Setting up the Saros Z70 proved to be child's play. Connect the docking station to the mains, fill up the fresh water tank, add a detergent of your choice to the detergent tank, and push the robot vacuum cleaner into the docking station. The Roborock app is available as an app connection. You can download it from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. To set it up, you need to register with your email address and establish a Wi-Fi connection.

Once the setup is complete, you can send the home appliance out for mapping. The Saros Z70 does the mapping in a careful manner. Furniture and other obstacles were accurately detected and displayed accordingly in the app.

The Roborock app in detail

  Roborock app
Suction levels
  • 4 (5 in "Vacuum only" mode)
Water flow rates
  • 3

In my opinion, the Roborock app is one of the best apps available for robot vacuum cleaners. The software is clearly laid out, despite Roborock packing in countless features for the luxury home appliance. Let's begin with the main menu. It is here you will find all the quick settings for the suction and mopping levels. You can choose between four suction levels (five in "Vacuum only" mode) and three water flow rates. You can also set the navigation mode — i.e., how narrow the robot vacuum cleaner's paths should be.

Roborock Saros Z70 app interface with charge level and cleaning settings.
The water and mopping levels for the Saros Z70 © nextpit
Roborock Saros Z70 app interface showing cleaning status and dock settings.
Functions of the docking station. © nextpit
Three smartphone screens displaying settings for the Roborock Saros Z70.
Additional settings for the robot vacuum cleaner. © nextpit

If you were to take a look at the other settings, you would find numerous options for setting the behavior of the robot vacuum cleaner on carpets, how the extendable individual parts should be, and how to adjust the navigation in greater detail. There are also the usual settings related to the maintenance functions of the docking station.

Functions for the robotic arm were far more interesting. You first have to activate the robotic arm before it launches into action. To do this, press the power and emergency buttons simultaneously for three seconds. From there, set a storage zone for shoes and the box that comes with the package. The entire experience is very similar to adding a no-go zone to the scanned map. You can then decide whether the robot vacuum cleaner should clear away objects. You can also choose not to use the robotic arm at all.

Roborock Saros Z70 robot arm settings user interface on a smartphone.
Settings for the robotic arm © nextpit
Three smartphone screens show the user interface to set up the storage zone of the appliance.
Storage locations must be specified in the map © nextpit
A Roborock docking station next to a white bin with a gray design showing the letter Z.
This storage box is included in the package. © nextpit

Finally, there is some good news for smart home enthusiasts. As the Roborock Saros Z70 is Matter-compatible, the app provides you with a pairing code to add the robot vacuum cleaner to Apple HomeKit.

Suction and mopping performance of the Roborock Saros Z70

  Suction and wiping performance
Suction power
  • 22.000 Pa
Mop lift
  • 22 cm
Threshold clearance
  • 4 cm

The Saros Z70 shone across the board regardless of the tasks we threw at it. During the entire review, the premium home appliance showed no weaknesses when vacuuming. The suction power was simply phenomenal. The type of dirt the robot vacuum cleaner was supposed to pick up proved irrelevant. Roborock packed a whopping 22,000 Pa into the robot vacuum cleaner. It is always impressive to see how huge the leaps in suction power are in such a short space of time. For comparison: The S8 MaxV Ultra (read review), Roborock's top model 2024, has "only" 10,000 Pa.

  Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%)
Oat flakes (tiles)
  • 10 g
  • 10 g
  • 100 %
Sand (tiles)
  • 10 g
  • 10 g
  • 100 %
Sand (carpet)
  • 10 g
  • 9,9 g
  • 99 %

If you have a lot of carpets in your home, there is good news. The suction result on carpets is flawless. It doesn't matter whether the robot is cleaning fine particles such as sand or coarse dirt. You can also activate carpet depth cleaning in the app. This allows the robot vacuum to increase the suction power on carpets if it is not yet at the highest level.

A black Roborock Saros Z70 robot vacuum cleaner on a wooden floor showing its front sensors.
The suction power is impressive. © nextpit
Three smartphones displaying the Roborock Saros Z70 cleaning app with maps and cleaning progress.
You can view the appliance's live location via the app. © nextpit

Tangled hair was not an issue with this Roborock robot vacuum cleaner. Even the side brush was designed in such a way that no animal or human hair can get tangled up here, either. After the robot vacuum cleaner worked its magic in our test area, we actually didn't find a single strand of hair in the main or side brush.

Close-up of the Roborock Saros Z70's interior with a red brush and microfiber cloths.
No hair ever gets tangled in the main brush. © nextpit

Those who rely on the Roborock Saros Z70 should, according to the manufacturer, enjoy 100 percent edge coverage. At least, that was what the extendable side brush and the swivel mop were supposed to ensure. The extendable side brush fulfilled its purpose flawlessly. The home appliance intuitively extends the individual part into corners and hard-to-reach areas.

The two rotating mops ensured excellent mopping performance. A brilliant feature of this robot vacuum cleaner is that the docking station fills the robot vacuum cleaner's water tank with warm water. The home appliance, therefore, had no problems removing damp and slightly dried ketchup stains. In corners, the home appliance extended the right-hand mop in the direction of travel to guarantee the aforementioned complete edge coverage. During mopping, carpets were spared from the mopping equipment. The Saros Z70 lifted the mop pads by a full 22 mm clearance before it moved onto carpets. The result here was flawless as well, without leaving any traces of damp carpet edges.

Roborock Saros Z70 robot vacuum cleaner as seen from above on a wooden floor.
Two rotating mops are responsible for wiping away dirt. © nextpit
Close-up of the underside of a Roborock Saros Z70 robot vacuum cleaner with cleaning pads.
The right mop extends outwards. © nextpit

The battery life proved to be amazing in a positive manner. After the robot vacuum cleaner was active for 30 minutes in "vacuuming and mopping" mode, it still had a whopping 84 minutes of battery left on the clock. This is a new high for robot vacuum cleaners! In this respect, the Saros Z70 is clearly ahead of the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete (read review).

An unexpected weakness was discovered in the navigation and obstacle detection. Roborock relies on the industry-new "StarSight System 2.0". While the robot vacuum cleaner has integrated obstacle avoidance technology on the side, it still ran into obstacles at a surprisingly regular rate. This was particularly noticeable with table legs just about every single time. The Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni does navigation better. The robot vacuum cleaner remained unimpressed by cables, as these were reliably detected and avoided in everyday use.

Roborock Saros Z70 robot vacuum cleaner on wooden floor.
Its navigation technology is integrated at the top. © nextpit

Robotic arm put to the test: Is this a practical add-on or a waste of time?

I never thought this day would come, but I took some socks and a towel for the robot vacuum cleaner to test out its robotic arm. Basically, the robotic arm can lift socks, shoes, or towels with a maximum weight of 300 g and take them to predetermined places. The package came with a collection box as a storage location for scattered socks and towels.

The Saros Z70 identifies such objects and takes them to locations that were previously specified in the app. The robot vacuum cleaner has two cameras: one in the arm and one at the front to increase precision when gripping objects off the floor. If you prefer, you can control the robotic arm manually, but I don't think the gripper arm is really practical for everyday use. After the home appliance picked up the test towel, it covered its lens, which, of course, made it blind as it no longer knew where it was or where the storage box was located. It would be much cooler if the robot vacuum cleaner were to be able to pick up microfiber cloths to wipe its lens clean. After about a minute, the robot's search for the box was completely interrupted.

A Roborock Saros Z70 with a grey cloth lying over it on a wooden floor.
Unfortunately, the process of taking away towels did not work too well. © nextpit
A Roborock Saros Z70 robot vacuum cleaner on a wooden floor next to a cloth.
Recording worked flawlessly. © nextpit

The robot arm is also not convincing when it comes to socks. Yes, the object is picked up without any errors. But our socks didn't end up in the box either. Instead, the robot placed them in front of the box.

A Roborock Saros Z70 with mop attachment on a wooden floor.
This is what the robot vacuum cleaner looks like while picking up an object. © nextpit
Close-up of a Roborock Saros Z70 mop head with a white cloth.
The robotic arm in action. © nextpit

Conclusion: Is the Roborock Saros Z70 worth it?

No, but let me explain. Of course, the Roborock Saros Z70 is a phenomenal robot vacuum cleaner, a real engineering marvel if I'm honest. It's really impressive how Roborock has managed to pack the battery, motor, navigation technology, and a robotic gripper arm into such a compact device.

In principle, there are only two compromises you make with the Saros Z70. It begins with the price. Having such fun costs a whopping $1,999 (RRP). For that price, you get the best robot vacuum cleaner with mopping function that nextpit has reviewed to date. Vacuuming, mopping, maintenance — the Saros Z70 does all of these exceptionally well. One feature that I think is sorely underestimated is its height. At just 7.98 cm, the robot vacuum cleaner can get under far more furniture than competing models can claim.

The second flaw is the navigation and obstacle detection. The robot vacuum cleaner does indeed make mistakes, causing it to run into some obstacles. However, you can help it out here by setting proper no-go zones in the app. Last but not least, there's the robotic gripper arm. Yes, it is impressive from a technical point of view. However, from a practical aspect, it's hardly usable. Let's be honest here, will you really still be using it after two weeks? So if you're thinking about buying the Roborock Saros Z70, do it for the outstanding cleaning performance and not because it's "the robot vacuum cleaner with a robotic arm".

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Thomas Kern

Thomas Kern
Redakteur

Thomas ist seit 2023 im Team und begeistert sich für Smart-Home-Geräte und Haushaltsrobotik. Besonders haben es ihm Saugroboter und Smart Locks angetan, die er in Tests genauer unter die Lupe nimmt. In seiner Freizeit ist er regelmäßig im Fitnessstudio, interessiert sich für digitale Gesundheit und schwört auf den Whoop 4.0. Er ist tief im Apple-Ökosystem verankert und wäre ohne MacBook und iPhone im Alltag vollkommen aufgeschmissen.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing