With summer in full swing, you might have planned some road trips and camping adventures. A portable power station is a fantastic way to keep your gear and appliances powered up, and right now, the ruggedized Bluetti AC180P is on sale at Amazon for $549, down from $899. That's a solid saving of $350 (39%).

If you want to charge up while on the go, you can pair it with a 200 W solar panel, which is even more heavily discounted at $799 from $1,399—a bigger saving of $600. Both deals are exclusive to Prime members, but if you're not yet subscribed, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial.

Why You Need the Bluetti AC180P Power Station

The Bluetti AC180P is a larger version of the popular AC180. It boasts a bigger battery capacity of 1,440 Wh, which can run a projector for half a day or share power with multiple devices. Like high-end Bluetti options, it features LiFePO4 cells. This means it has a long lifespan, retaining 70% of its health after 4,000 cycles.

Despite the large battery, the cube remains portable, weighing 35.3 lbs and having dimensions of 13.4 × 9.7 × 12.5 inches. There are two rigid handles located one on each side for quick transport.

Bluetti's AC180P power station and solar generator has a built-in 20 ms UPS for protection against surge and has an output power of 1,800 W and 2,400 W peak. / © Bluetti

Bluetti's AC180P outputs 1,800 W of power (2,400 W peak), meaning there's no problem energizing even high-powered appliances and electric tools. It has a built-in UPS for seamless protection of connected equipment during outages. It also charges fast, with mains power filling its battery from 0 to 80% in just an hour. It also achieves a decent charging time via solar power.

Similar to other Bluetti power cubes, the AC180P has an integrated wireless charging pad at the top for charging smartphones and accessories. Wired charging is also a breeze, with multiple USB ports and four AC sockets on the front, in addition to the car DC socket. The Bluetti AC180P can be managed and monitored via the mobile app or with its legible and bright LCD screen.

Do you think the Bluetti AC180P is a perfect match for road trips or home backup? How do you plan to use the portable power station? Share your thoughts in the comments.