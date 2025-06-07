Hot topics

© Garmin
Garmin's smartwatches and wearables are excellent alternatives for users frustrated by frequently charging their Android or Apple smartwatch. Right now, the mid-tier Garmin Venu 3 has plummeted to $349 on Amazon and Best Buy, slashing the smartwatch's price by $100 (22%).

Remember, this deal is for the round model, which is the Venu 3, and not the Venu 3S with its squarish form. The offer covers both the 41 mm and 45 mm case variants of the Venu 3. For the 41 mm, you can find it in Dust Rose Pink and Whitestone, among other choices, while the 45 mm is available in Black.

Why the Garmin Venu 3 is Now Worth It

The Garmin Venu 3 is a significant step up from the Venu 2 Plus (correcting "2S Plus" as Venu 2 Plus is the comparable model) for good reason. It now comes in two sizes, catering to different wrist types and offering either 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch AMOLED display sizes. The design has hardly changed, but there is an added button on the right side of the Venu 3. It retains the 5 ATM waterproofing and glass protection.

Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3S smartwatches colors
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3S are 5 ATM certified and available in different colors and two sizes. / © Garmin

Garmin's Venu 3 also ships with improved wellness features, including a new sleep coach that provides extensive insights to improve sleep quality, as well as nap detection. There's also a new HRV (Heart Rate Variability) status feature for deeper details about a user's heart health, which is a vital tool for monitoring overall wellbeing. If you're a frequent traveler, the Venu 3 has a jetlag adviser that helps you adjust to new time zones.

There are more than 30 built-in sports apps, along with support for HIIT and VO2 Max. Additionally, the Venu 3 has a built-in speaker and microphone to enable voice calls and respond to texts or messages via presets and voice assistants.

You can also expect significantly longer battery life from the Garmin Venu 3, which boasts a 14-day rating, or 5 days longer than the Venu 2 Plus in smartwatch mode.

Are you looking to score the Garmin Venu 3 with this offer? Which colorway are you planning to buy? Let us know your answers in the comments.

