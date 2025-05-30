While Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones have been replaced by the WH-1000XM6, the former model remains a solid option for those who don't want to splurge on the newer Bluetooth headphones . They are now down to $298 from $398 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is an all-time low for these over-ear headphones.

This represents a massive saving of $100 (25%), especially considering the increased pricing on the newer model. Plus, all colorways are also part of the sale, with the new Smoky Pink included alongside the classic Black, Midnight Blue, and Ecru/Silver.

Affiliate offer Sony WH-1000XM5

Why Pick the Sony WH-1000XM5?

Despite being a generation older, Sony's WH-1000XM5 (review) are still a top pick, for good reason. Their design marked a notable shift to a sleeker and more modern over-ear aesthetic within the company's headphone range. The headband is thinner and incorporates a friction rod for adjustment, while the earcups are larger and better padded for enhanced comfort during extended listening sessions.

However, a downside is that the foldable form factor was removed. Despite this, the WH-1000XM5 remain light and easy to transport with the included carrying case. You can easily manage playback through the touch controls, plus they feature a wear detection sensor.

Sony WH-1000XM Over-ear ANC Headphones get updated design and lighter build. / © nextpit

In terms of sound, we were impressed by the higher clarity and wider soundstage of the WH-1000XM5. Our colleague also emphasized the V-shaped audio signature and precise highs. They also support high-resolution and lossless codecs, including LDAC and DSEE Extreme.

Even more impressively, the Sony WH-1000XM5 already excel at noise-canceling. They boast more microphones than before, which perform better at attenuating ambient sound and provide clearer voice calls. The ANC is adaptive, and you can create personalized profiles. Conversely, the transparency mode is very natural and effective.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 offers approximately 30 hours of battery life between charges, which is quite a solid figure compared to the battery life of other headphones in their class.

Which color of the Sony WH-1000XM5 are you planning to pick? Tell us your plans in the comments.