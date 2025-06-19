Samsung's Galaxy Watches are some of the most advanced wearables, featuring sophisticated monitoring tools. With the One UI 8 Watch update, the Koreans plan to bring even more vital tracking functions. However, it appears these new features could end up behind a paywall for some Galaxy Watch models .

The One UI 8 Watch update, which is based on Wear OS 6, is scheduled to hit eligible Galaxy Watch models in the coming months. It will introduce a suite of new health-based features, including Antioxidant Index, Vascular Load, Bedtime Guidance, and AI Running Coach.

Samsung has stated that most of these features will be supported on Galaxy Watch 5 models all the way to the Galaxy Watch 7 (review) and Galaxy Watch Ultra (review). These features, with the more advanced limited to newer watches, will be available via the One UI 8 Watch beta update in select regions like the USA and South Korea.

While these advanced features will be free throughout the beta program, Samsung may lock them up behind a paywall in the definitive update.

Samsung Could Follow Fitbit's Strategy

This has been hinted in the recent interview by CNET with Samsung's head of digital health, Dr. Hon Pak. Accordingly, the company is considering a subscription model for Samsung Health, similar to Fitbit Premium in Fitbit and Pixel smartwatches. The Samsung Health app integrates various health features for Galaxy devices.

While it was not specified which exact features could be placed in a paid-tier plan, the interview discussed the latest Galaxy Watch health and fitness features coming with the One UI 8 Watch update.

The Antioxidant Index feature on the Galaxy Watch will use the sensor to read carotenoids level in the skin. / © Samsung

Additionally, details from the interview hinted that these vital tools might be free for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series, likely to help market the new wearables. With that said, for users with older smartwatches, most of these advanced features might require a subscription to access.

Will These Advanced Health Features Be Worth It?

With a possible shift in strategy by adopting a subscription model, it's likely this would not sit well with some fans and users. This is especially true considering most of these devices are already sold at premium prices, as is the case with the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It would also represent a drastic change, as Samsung has historically made advanced features free to all users as long as the hardware could support them.

Ultimately, it may also be a matter of choice for consumers whether they feel these new Galaxy Watch health features will be worth the cost.

Looking at the new Antioxidant Index, it promises a breakthrough by telling a user's antioxidant levels through a non-invasive method. Meanwhile, Vascular Load will measure the stress level of a user's heart and vascular system during sleep. The new AI Running Coach targets runners and athletes, helping them gauge their running capacity and providing personalized training. It's a similar feature to Apple Watch's Workout Buddy.

It would be interesting to see how Samsung will convince its die-hard users to adopt a subscription model if this eventually materializes. Perhaps we may see them offering basic access while reserving extensive insights for subscribers.

More than just Samsung Health, it was also already hinted that Samsung has plans to introduce subscription tiers for some of its other services, including Galaxy AI features, after 2025.

What are your thoughts on these new Galaxy Watch features possibly being put behind a paywall? Are you willing to pay for a premium subscription? We'd like to hear your answers.