If you're planning to upgrade your MacBook , now might be the best time to pick one up. Most of Apple's MacBook laptops are on sale right now. Particularly, the latest MacBook Air M4 15-inch model is discounted by $150 on Amazon and Best Buy, bringing it to a record-low of $1,049 from $1,199.

This applies to the base model of the Apple machine, which has 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. If you prefer a larger storage capacity at 512 GB, that variant is similarly discounted by $150, listing it at $1,249 from $1,399. All colors of the MacBook Air are part of the sale.

Why Buy the Apple MacBook Air M4 15-inch?

Apple introduced two MacBook Air M4 (review) sizes this year, and the one featured in this deal is the 15.3-inch model. The 13.6-inch version is also on sale if you prefer a more compact size. Even so, the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is already a portable machine, weighing only 3.3 lbs and measuring 0.45 inches thin.

The wider screen estate makes it a better machine for streaming videos, browsing, and editing documents. The Liquid Retina panel is sharp and has accurate colors that pop. Unique to most MacBooks are their excellent keyboards, which are incredibly efficient to type on. The MacBook Air M4 also boasts one of the best trackpads.

Apple's M4 MacBook Air features a new 12 MP webcam that supports Center Stage. / © nextpit

There are two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, which have been enhanced to support connecting two external monitors without closing the lid. More importantly, the new 12 MP FaceTime camera enables the Center Stage feature for auto-framing and offers a Desk View mode during video calls.

Internally, the MacBook Air 15-inch is powered by the base M4 chipset, which is not only faster but also adds two more CPU cores for a total of ten. The graphics unit is more powerful than before, supporting new codecs and offering greater stability for editing and casual games.

The MacBook Air M4 15-inch also shares a solid 18-hour runtime with the smaller version. This is a fantastic battery life that translates to a few days of use in light mode. Charging is optimized and handled by the MagSafe port.

