If you missed grabbing the iPad 11th gen during the Memorial Day sale, don't fret. The latest Apple tablet is back to its best price on Amazon, dropping to $299 from $349. This is the best price for the base Wi-Fi version of the tablet.

The sale applies to all colorways of the Apple iPad 11th gen, which means you can pick it up in a vibrant Yellow, Pink, Blue, and Silver.

Why the Apple iPad 11 is the Casual Tablet We Recommend

The 11th-generation iPad was introduced this year, as a modest refresh to the iPad 10th gen from 2022. The newer model retains the modern design and sleek form of the iPad 10, featuring a uniform bezel on the display, flat sides, and a cleaner exterior at the back. Plus, the iPad 11th gen is thin and light, making it easy to transport. Those who want a standout look can opt for the Yellow or Pink finish.

The new iPad 11th gen has a fantastic 11-inch Liquid Retina display, which is minimally larger than before. The panel is sharp and has accurate image output, plus it is compatible with Apple Pencil (USB-C) for note-taking and drawing.

The iPad 2022 can be found in silver, blue, yellow, and pink! / © nextpit

A major change in the iPad 11th gen is in its internals. It has a faster A16 Bionic SoC, which boasts a notably more powerful processor and graphics units. While its Neural Engine may not directly support all the advanced AI functions of Apple Intelligence, it does get a larger 6 GB of RAM to optimize multitasking and overall performance. It also starts with a bigger storage capacity at 128 GB, double that of previous base models, providing more room to store photos and files.

The main camera on the iPad 11th gen is a familiar 12 MP sensor, although this is now enhanced through Smart HDR 4 for more dynamic photos and videos. It has a 12 MP FaceTime camera equipped with Center Stage for auto-framing during video conference calls. The iPad 11th gen gets a solid 10 hours of battery life.

Do you think the changes in the iPad 11th gen are worth it compared to the previous model? Are you considering buying one? Let us know in the comments.