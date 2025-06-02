Hot topics

Cheaper But Faster: The Latest iPad Hits All-Time Low Price $299

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Apple iPad 2022 Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

If you missed grabbing the iPad 11th gen during the Memorial Day sale, don't fret. The latest Apple tablet is back to its best price on Amazon, dropping to $299 from $349. This is the best price for the base Wi-Fi version of the tablet.

The sale applies to all colorways of the Apple iPad 11th gen, which means you can pick it up in a vibrant Yellow, Pink, Blue, and Silver.

Why the Apple iPad 11 is the Casual Tablet We Recommend

The 11th-generation iPad was introduced this year, as a modest refresh to the iPad 10th gen from 2022. The newer model retains the modern design and sleek form of the iPad 10, featuring a uniform bezel on the display, flat sides, and a cleaner exterior at the back. Plus, the iPad 11th gen is thin and light, making it easy to transport. Those who want a standout look can opt for the Yellow or Pink finish.

The new iPad 11th gen has a fantastic 11-inch Liquid Retina display, which is minimally larger than before. The panel is sharp and has accurate image output, plus it is compatible with Apple Pencil (USB-C) for note-taking and drawing.

Apple iPad 2022 review
The iPad 2022 can be found in silver, blue, yellow, and pink! / © nextpit

A major change in the iPad 11th gen is in its internals. It has a faster A16 Bionic SoC, which boasts a notably more powerful processor and graphics units. While its Neural Engine may not directly support all the advanced AI functions of Apple Intelligence, it does get a larger 6 GB of RAM to optimize multitasking and overall performance. It also starts with a bigger storage capacity at 128 GB, double that of previous base models, providing more room to store photos and files.

The main camera on the iPad 11th gen is a familiar 12 MP sensor, although this is now enhanced through Smart HDR 4 for more dynamic photos and videos. It has a 12 MP FaceTime camera equipped with Center Stage for auto-framing during video conference calls. The iPad 11th gen gets a solid 10 hours of battery life.

Do you think the changes in the iPad 11th gen are worth it compared to the previous model? Are you considering buying one? Let us know in the comments.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing