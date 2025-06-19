Nintendo's Switch 2 launched earlier this month and has already proven itself to be a massive success. However, as is seemingly the case with every recent console launch, not everything is smooth sailing. Users have been reporting minor issues with their consoles from the day they hit the shelves. Now, a more serious problem and potential fire hazard has caught Nintendo's attention. The consequences of which could be not only expensive but also dangerous.

Is the Switch 2 a Fire Hazard?

As of right now, the Nintendo Switch 2 is no more of a fire hazard than any other electronic device containing a lithium-ion battery. Batteries, especially the aforementioned lithium-ion variety, have never been without risk. At this point, it is safe to assume that every tech enthusiast has encountered a swollen battery at least once in their lives.

However, these problems typically occur after years of use or in devices that have been left unused for an extended period. As such, reports of Switch 2 consoles with bowed back panels have quickly caught Nintendo's eye. According to Automaton, one user reports that their Switch 2's back panel was already bulging when they took it out of the box for the first time. These reports are certainly concerning as they may hint at a larger issue with the Switch 2's batteries.

Oddly enough, however, most of the bulging Switch 2s that are surfacing online have one thing in common. The bulge isn't located anywhere near the alleged position of the console's batteries. If true, this would be good news for gamers, as a random bulge in the back panel hints at a manufacturing defect rather than a potentially dangerous battery issue.

The Dangers of Swollen Batteries

Swollen batteries are far more than just an aesthetic blemish. If you notice any bowing in any of your devices containing a lithium-ion battery, you should stop using them immediately. Charging or otherwise damaging a swollen battery can result in a fierce fire that is almost impossible to put out once it starts. In some cases, batteries may even explode, leading to burns and other serious injuries.

Due to these serious risks, Nintendo is urging users to report any issues with their consoles immediately. When one user reported their swollen console to Nintendo, they were told to return it immediately due to the fire risk. The company has also initiated an investigation into the issue, which is expected to reveal the actual cause behind the swollen back panels of the console.

Until the results are in, and as a general rule of thumb, always check for common signs of battery swelling when using your devices. This is especially relevant when it comes to tech that has been sitting unused for quite some time.

Have you already bought the Nintendo Switch 2? If so, did you notice any issues with your device? Let us know in the comments below!