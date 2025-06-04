If you're on the fence about getting the latest Google Pixel 9a, now might be the best time to make a move. The mid-range camera phone is getting its first major discount. Over at Amazon and Best Buy, the device drops to $449 from $499, which saves you $50 (10%).

This is the first big reduction for the new Pixel camera phone and also marks a new all-time low. Both retailers have all four color options available at a discount, including the Peony Pink and Iris Blue.

Why Buy the Google Pixel 9a?

Google's Pixel 9a (review) has arrived slightly ahead of the usual cadence, but it brings meaningful upgrades from the previous model. This makes it a compelling upgrade from older mid-range models and even from the Pixel 8a.

The design shifts away from the iconic Pixel look by adopting a minimalistic and clean panel at the back, while the chassis' frame utilizes a flat metal. The camera module is almost flushed with the back. The bezel at the front is uniform, although its thickness is still somewhat prominent. However, we still praise the Pixel 9a's robust build, and it has a high IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Google's Pixel 9a has a bigger and brighter OLED display than the Pixel 8a. / © nextpit

There's a wider 6.3-inch OLED display that is notably brighter than before, peaking at 2,800 nits. It's fast with a 120 Hz refresh rate and protected by a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

It's worth highlighting that the dual main camera is tweaked, with a new 48 MP wide sensor and a familiar 13 MP ultrawide camera, which produces fantastic daylight images with great detail preserved and accurate colors. While night shots may lag compared to the Pixel 8a, the shooting experience is now faster, thanks to improved image processing.

Another notable improvement is longer battery life, resulting from a more efficient Tensor G4 chipset and a bigger 5,100 mAh battery capacity. Charging is faster via the 23 W wired rating. Wireless charging is kept at 7.5 W, which is better than having nothing at all.

Do you think the Pixel 9a is now worth it with this discount? Let us know your answers in the comments.